BNY Mellon Wealth Management Announces New York Tri-State Market President Promotions

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management announces three executive promotions - Katia Friend, market president and director of client strategy for New York Tri-State region, Stephanie Giroux, market president, Westchester and New Jersey, and Andrew Borner, market president, Greenwich, Connecticut and Garden City, New York. They each report to John Ippolito, regional president, New York Tri-State region.

"We have cultivated a talented pool of executives within New York Tri-State and I am delighted to promote Katia, Stephanie and Andrew to their new market president roles. They represent the best qualities within our staff, including deep wealth management expertise, an elevated business acumen, exceptional management and leadership skills, notable business development track records and superior client service," added Ippolito. "They have embraced our Active Wealth framework and ensured clients receive access to our full range of offerings in their respective markets such as fiduciary services, investment management, philanthropic services, endowments and foundations and global family office services."

Katia oversees client relationships, COI interactions, product, service and sales delivery activities for New York . In addition, Katia oversees many of the region's complex client relationships and works closely with the professional advisory community.

Stephanie is responsible for ensuring that BNY Mellon's industry leading client satisfaction levels are delivered through appropriate, customized client solutions and effective client advisory teams across the suburban New York and New Jersey markets.

Andrew provides direct leadership for the wealth management teams, manages client portfolios and oversees new business development efforts in the Connecticut and Long Island markets.

Katia joined BNY Mellon Wealth Management in 2008 and has more than 30 years of experience serving the ultra-high-net-worth market. She continues to serve as director of client strategy and a member of the Tri-State's Operating Committee, which she joined in 2013. She has held a variety of roles at BNY Mellon since she joined in 2008, including managing director, head of Business Development and senior director. Prior to joining the firm, she served as a managing director at US Trust Company. She is currently a Governance Board member of the Wall Street Women's Alliance.

Stephanie joined BNY Mellon Wealth Management in 2016 and has more than 30 years of wealth and investment management experience. She previously served as regional managing director and team leader, Westchester and as regional director of portfolio management, New York Tri-State. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, she held multiple client advisory and leadership positions including regional investment manager and senior investment strategist at Wells Fargo Private Bank, head of Investments for Citi Private Bank's Law Firm Group, chief investment strategist for TD Ameritrade and director of Research for US Trust Company. Stephanie serves as a finance committee member of Impact 100 Westchester and a board member of Furniture Sharehouse. She holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is currently a member of BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Solutions Strategy Committee.

Andrew joined BNY Mellon Wealth Management in 1992 and has more than 30 years of wealth management experience. He previously served as a senior director/team leader overseeing the Greenwich, CT Wealth Management team. Andrew is on the board of directors for the Greenwich Arts Council. He is also a Certified Financial Planner™.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $321 billion in total client assets as of December 31, 2021, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. A line of business within Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. The Investor Solutions AUM/AUA is $31.3 billion as of December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.bnymellon.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

