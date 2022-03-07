Spectra7 to Demonstrate New GC1122 Chip Recovering 112Gbps PAM4 Signal Over 3 Meters of 30AWG Copper Cable

Showcase at OCF - World's Leading Interconnect Trade Show

SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV: SEV) (OTCQB: SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, announced that it will be demonstrating Spectra7's new 112G PAM4 GaugeChanger™ chip intended for next generation 800Gbps data center interconnects at this year's annual The Optical Fiber Conference and Exhibition (OFC) being held in San Diego, CA from March 8–10, 2022. The demonstration will highlight the performance of Spectra7's new GC1122 chip compensating for 112Gbps PAM4 signal loss over 3m of 30AWG high-speed twin-ax cable.

(PRNewsfoto/Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.) (PRNewswire)

As the industry moves to 800Gbps it will adopt 112Gbps PAM4 per lane signaling over 8 lanes. At these ultra-high signal rates, traditional passive copper cables will struggle to reach beyond 1.5 meters. This creates a huge problem for Hyperscalers that require longer lengths to serve both switch-to-switch and switch-to-server connections, but do not want to incur the power and cost penalty of optics. Active Copper Cables (ACCs) enabled with Spectra7's GC1122 solution will extend copper cable reach 2.5 times, up to 4.5 meters at a fraction of the cost of optics. Critically, at a time when Hyperscale operators are struggling with power consumption and carbon emissions, ACCs using the Spectra7 technology will consume only 200mW of power per channel, which is up to 12 times lower power than optical solutions.

The GC1122 is the latest addition to the GaugeChanger™ product line and extends the data rate from 56Gbps PAM4 to 112Gbps PAM4 per lane. Since the GC1122 is analog and highly linear, dynamics such as line rate adjustment, multi-level signaling, intermittent line silence, transmit pre-emphasis or amplitude adjustment and receiver adaptivity are fully preserved. The GC1122 is packaged in an ultra-small 2.7mm x 4.2mm chip scale package making it easily embeddable in even the smallest of connectors.

"We are seeing strong interest from both US and China Hyperscalers to get sample 400Gbps and 800Gbps cables that are enabled by our new GC1122 solution", said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "Both we and our cable partners believe that 112Gbps PAM4 signaling will represent a significant acceleration in the growth and adoption of our ACC data center interconnect technology."

Spectra7 will also be hosting meetings with customers and partners on the show floor. To schedule a meeting on March 8, 9 or 10, please contact Annie Hoang at AHoang@spectra7.com

About OFC

The Optical Fiber Conference and Exhibition (OFC) is the largest global conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals. For more than 40 years, OFC has drawn attendees from all corners of the globe to meet and greet, teach and learn, make connections and move business forward.

OFC includes dynamic business programming, an exhibition of more than 700 companies, and high impact peer-reviewed research that, combined, showcase the trends and pulse of the entire optical networking and communications industry. OFC is managed by The Optical Society (OSA) and co-sponsored by OSA, the IEEE Communications Society (IEEE/ComSoc), and the IEEE Photonics Society. OFC 2022 will be held from 8-10 March 2022 at the San Diego Convention Center, California, USA. Follow @OFCConference, learn more OFC Community LinkedIn, and watch highlights OFC YouTube.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in data centers, virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provided (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated demonstrations of the Company's products at OFC 2022, the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Kreps/Jim Fanucchi

Darrow Associates

214-597-8200

ir@spectra7.com

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Bonnie Tomei

Chief Financial Officer

669-212-1089

ir@spectra7.com

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

John Mitchell

Public Relations

650-269-3043

pr@spectra7.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.