ShiKai® Launches Very Clean® Body Care System; Expands Healthy Glow Collection & Environmental Commitments

SANTA ROSA, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiKai®, one of the first independent brands to pioneer and manufacture natural and botanical products for body, skin, and hair care today introduced its newest release, Very Clean® 5-step body care system, the addition of three new products to the popular Healthy Glow collection, and initiatives aimed to bolster the brand's environmental stewardship. The Very Clean system and the latest additions to Healthy Glow – Super C Serum, C-Glow Facial Toner, and Brightening Cream – debut at Natural Products EXPO West this week, Booth #2751.

"With over 51 years in the natural skin and body care space and seasoned organic chemists at the helm of our product innovation, we are constantly striving to deliver the most effective body and skincare solutions," said Jason Sepp, ShiKai president. "The Very Clean system represents the best of what we do – combining high-quality botanicals and ingredients to offer a solution in the body care space that consumers know is effective and crafted with the environment in mind."

Available this June, the Very Clean 5-step body care system, features five vitamin-packed skincare products – Body Wash, Bamboo Scrub, Body Lotion, Hand Cream, Barrier Cream – designed to cleanse, exfoliate, moisturize, hydrate, and protect skin to keep it feeling and looking, healthy and ageless. Thoughtfully curated, each step delivers a unique benefit that works on its own and in concert with the rest of the system to treat skin with a blend of plant and vitamin extracts.

Very Clean ranges from $6.99 to $14.99, and each product in the line is gluten-free, vegan, cruelty-free, and recyclable. In addition, ShiKai is donating a percentage of Very Clean sales to non-profits helping to create climate-resilient communities.

In addition to the introduction of Very Clean, ShiKai is expanding its popular Vitamin C Healthy Glow line to include three new Vitamin C specific products –Super C Serum, Vitamin C Mist Toner, and Brightening Cream. Healthy Glow, launched in June 2021, is the brand's first collection to integrate Vitamin C and high-quality botanicals to protect the skin's microbiome, restore moisture, and brighten overall skin tone.

Very Clean and Healthy Glow are manufactured at ShiKai headquarters in Santa Rosa, CA, which is recognized by e-Mission Control as a Certified Zero Emission Material Handling facility. In addition to its efforts to reduce carbon emissions through intelligent, handcrafted manufacturing, ShiKai is moving to 60% post-consumer waste (PCR) packaging and is dedicated to finding new and safe alternatives to plastic containers.

In addition to researching future alternatives in recycled packaging, ShiKai also announced its free bottle recycling program in partnership with innovative waste management company Terracycle in early February to make the packaging for its skin and hair care product lines nationally recyclable in the United States. As part of the program, for every shipment of ShiKai packaging sent to TerraCycle, consumers earn points that can be donated to a non-profit, school, or charitable organization of their choice.

In Spring 2022, ShiKai is bringing increased product transparency to customers by including QR codes on all-new packaging. Consumers can scan products and view ingredients and benefits within seconds through the codes.

"ShiKai is pleased to bring this new line to market and also discuss these initiatives as we aim to be a better steward of the planet." continued Sepp. "Everyone wants to know what's inside, and now we can share even more detail about each products' ingredients and benefits through the new on-product QR codes."

In an added effort to reduce waste, ShiKai introduced its Perfectly Imperfect Program , which repurposes imperfect bottles and packaging that cannot be displayed at retail partners. Through the program, ShiKai works to ensure nothing is wasted, and consumers can try new products at a discounted rate.

"We are looking across all, often hidden, waste streams to see where we can do better," added Sepp.

For more information on ShiKai, the Very Clean 5-step body care system, or the latest additions to the Healthy Glow line, please visit

Founded in 1970 by two Organic Chemists, ShiKai combines botanicals and science to create safe hair and body care products that really work. ShiKai is a family-owned personal care company that formulates, manufactures, and brings its products to market in Santa Rosa, California. For more information regarding ShiKai Products, please visit www.ShiKai.com .

