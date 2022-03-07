ROSS STORES TO OPEN 100 NEW LOCATIONS IN 2022

DUBLIN, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Stores, Inc. opened 22 Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross") and eight dd's DISCOUNTS® stores in 15 different states and Guam in February and March. These new locations are part of the Company's plans to add approximately 100 new stores – 75 Ross and 25 dd's DISCOUNTS – during fiscal 2022.

"We recently raised our store potential targets for both Ross and dd's DISCOUNTS. Our return to stronger unit growth in 2022 reflects our belief that Ross can ultimately grow to 2,900 locations and dd's DISCOUNTS can become a chain of 700 stores given consumers' ongoing focus on value and convenience," said Gregg McGillis, Group Executive Vice President, Property Development. "Our continued expansion of both chains also demonstrates our commitment to further building our presence in both existing and newer markets. With these recent openings, we currently operate a combined total of 1,952 Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS locations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam."

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2021 revenues of $18.9 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,649 locations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 303 dd's DISCOUNTS® in 21 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

