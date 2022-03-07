Imagine Learning Announces New Features for Imagine Edgenuity to Support Ongoing Commitment to Academic Integrity

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., serving 10 million students in more than half the school districts nationwide, today announced new features within Imagine Edgenuity (formerly Edgenuity) to help educators maintain academic integrity among students. The new solutions give educators more time to focus on improving student outcomes while empowering students to take ownership of their learning.

Imagine Learning is a PreK–12 digital learning solutions company that ignites learning breakthroughs by designing forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology to drive student growth. (PRNewswire)

These new tools help teachers save precious time that they can use to provide more personalized instruction to students.

Teachers know firsthand the importance of academic integrity. The classroom is an influential part of a child's growth and development and learning about the necessity for integrity in an educational setting helps students to perform well in many aspects of their lives. In addition to being a positive role model, teachers must continue to engage with students and provide opportunities for inquiry and discussion that can foster success throughout a student's learning journey.

"We're committed to bringing educators new innovations that improve learning outcomes," said Kinsey Rawe, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Courseware & Instructional Services for Imagine Learning. "These new tools give us an opportunity to help teachers save precious time that they can utilize to provide more personalized instruction to students while helping them understand the importance of academic integrity."

Plagiarism Checker enables teachers to scan student submissions, searching for matches across the internet and from other students. This allows the teacher to identify potentially plagiarized work, investigate the similarities, and make informed decisions on their next steps, whether it's a proctored make-up assignment, resetting student progress, or disciplinary action. As the system scans for plagiarism, Imagine Edgenuity is also building a database of submissions to flag and surface student submissions that raise plagiarism concerns across districts.

"The Plagiarism Checker has given our teachers an easy place to start the review of student writing," said Hellen M. Secrist, online learning coordinator for Katy Independent School District in Katy, Texas. "The ability to share the report with students has been extremely helpful in explaining plagiarism and curtailing the habit of cutting and pasting from the Internet."

"The Plagiarism Checker supports me in my role as a Professional Virtual Instructor," said Dr. Ruby Evans. "An incident of plagiarism need not be one of conflict between the educator and a student. Instead, the use of this feature provides an invaluable teaching/learning moment and allows me to encourage the student to adopt a growth mindset. Once an academic integrity violation is confirmed, I am empowered to reach out to a student and engage in a constructive coaching session on how to improve her writing. Rather than being used as a punitive tool, this feature serves as a linchpin in the process of helping our students enhance their academic and scholarly writing skills."

Speed Radar is another new feature that alerts teachers when students move through content too quickly, which could indicate low engagement with content or the student's use of a browser extension to fast-forward through content. This feature helps teachers easily examine a student submission and decide the appropriate next steps.

Plagiarism Checker is now available within Imagine Edgenuity and part of Imagine Learning's comprehensive Academic Integrity suite, which includes district-level settings, such as IP Registry and the Secure Lock Browser. Speed Radar will be available for back-to-school this summer. Together, these tools, along with Imagine Edgenuity's many course-level settings, help educators successfully implement academic integrity standards among students. Additional information is available at imaginelearning.com/edgenuity.

About Imagine Learning

Imagine Learning is a PreK–12 digital learning solutions company that ignites learning breakthroughs by designing forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology to drive student growth. Imagine Learning serves more than 10 million students and partners with more than half the school districts nationwide. Imagine Learning's flagship products include Imagine Edgenuity®, online courseware and virtual school services solutions; supplemental and intervention solutions for literacy, language, mathematics, robotics, and coding; and high-quality, digital-first core curriculum, including Illustrative Mathematics®, EL Education®, and Odell Education®—all on the Imagine Learning Classroom—and Twig Science®. Read more about Imagine Learning's digital solutions at imaginelearning.com.

