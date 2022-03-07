Carrier Healthy Buildings Program Offers Solutions to Improve Indoor Air Quality and Rebuild Confidence in Indoor Spaces

Improved ventilation and air filtration systems, as called for by the National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, can promote healthy living and help prevent future economic and educational shutdowns

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As more U.S. schools, office buildings and sports venues move to pre-pandemic operations, ensuring the health and safety of indoor environments has never been more critical, as demonstrated by The White House's National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, which will support the efforts of building managers and engineers to improve indoor air quality (IAQ) to prevent future education and economic shutdowns.

The Plan focuses attention on the critical role improvements to ventilation systems can play in maximizing health outcomes. Effective ventilation and filtration systems can significantly reduce the concentration of viral particles in the air, as well as other air contaminants.

"At Carrier, we're focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that help our customers re-open and stay open, and provide safe, healthy buildings for occupants," said David Gitlin, Chairman & CEO of Carrier. "As the industry leader, we look forward to working with the Administration to develop guidance to improve ventilation and filtration and prevent economic and educational shutdowns. COVID shined a light on the criticality of indoor air quality and our aim is to inspire confidence in people re-entering buildings."

Healthy indoor air quality is not only an important defense against disease --research has proven that optimizing air quality in buildings improves human health and cognitive function. The COGfx Study led by researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health examined the impact of indoor air quality on how people think and feel, finding that healthy indoor air quality is not only good for people's health and safety, but promotes increased productivity and better cognitive function.

"COVID highlighted the critical importance of indoor air quality on our health and well-being, and healthy buildings will remain a key part of pandemic resilience going forward, a signal not to be missed in the new plan from The White House," said Ajay Agrawal, Senior Vice President, Global Services, Healthy Buildings & Chief Strategy Officer. "The benefits of Healthy Buildings extend beyond playing defense against illness. Enhanced IAQ can help building owners play offense – improving cognitive performance and building occupants' ability to think and solve problems, which translates to better test performance for students and benefits to the bottom-line of businesses."

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, is focused on delivering innovative solutions and services to help its customers re-open and stay open, and provide safe, healthy buildings for occupants. The company has a dynamic and comprehensive suite of Healthy Buildings offerings designed to meet building owners where they are in their indoor air quality journey. From indoor air quality assessments and real-time monitoring to portable air scrubbers and system upgrades, it provides a full range of solutions that can support healthy living and help rebuild confidence in the safety of indoor spaces.

