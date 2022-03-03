Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall

Stagwell (STGW) To Attend and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will attend the upcoming Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet, & Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, Florida on March 15, 2022. Management will also host several 1X1 sessions with investors at the conference. To coordinate a meeting, please contact Michaela Pewarski, VP, Investor Relations at ir@stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell's Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings webcast will take place the week prior to the conference on Tuesday, March 8 at 8:30 AM ET. Visit this link to register and access the webcast.

To learn more about Stagwell, visit https://www.stagwellglobal.com/investors/

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.  Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 20+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact:
Michaela Pewarski
ir@stagwellglobal.com
646-429-1812

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC...
Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-stgw-to-attend-and-host-1x1-investor-meetings-at-the-deutsche-bank-30th-annual-media-internet--telecom-conference-301495487.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.