Point Foundation commits $1M to fight LGBTQ oppression in response to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" and related bills Funding supports scholarship and programming for LGBTQ students focusing on equity and preservation of culture

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Foundation is designating $1,000,000 to support LGBTQ college students whose work can help combat oppression and erasure of LGBTQ people and culture. In light of the hundreds of anti-LGBTQ bills being considered across the country, including the "Don't Say Gay" bills in Florida (House Bill 1557, Senate Bill 1834), Point Foundation earmarked this money to invest directly in the resilience of the community and its future.

Point will use the dedicated $1,000,000 throughout three years to increase the number of scholarship recipients in fields such as law and political science, as well as students preserving and advancing LGBTQ culture and community such as filmmakers, writers, educators, and journalists. Students in these fields can apply to the flagship four-year institution scholarship, the community college scholarship, or Point's BIPOC student scholarship to receive funding, coaching, leadership training, and community networking.

Point Foundation executive director and CEO Jorge Valencia said he hopes these funds help create positive, meaningful momentum.

"We know this kind of hateful legislation has an immediate, damaging effect on the mental health and safety of LGBTQ people," Valencia said. "But we are a strong and resilient community, and together with our allies, we will continue to nurture the future leaders who will carry forward the battle against oppression and fight for the future of LGBTQ people."

For 20 years, Point has provided scholarships, leadership programming, and a community of support to LGBTQ students pursuing higher education. With this new initiative, Point seeks to unite people in action against anti-LGBTQ legislation. In partnership with Point, donors can sustain the resiliency of the LGBTQ community and create a legacy of leaders who preserve and develop the rights and culture of LBTQ people.

About Point Foundation

Point Foundation is the largest US nonprofit focusing on LGBTQ issues in higher education. Point has supported more than 800 scholars, an investment of $47,000,000, since 2001 with scholarships, as well as coaching and mentoring, as well as community support. Point also produces research on the LGBTQ community in higher education, to inform action that improves LGBTQ success in places of higher learning.

