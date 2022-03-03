MERIDIAN HEALTH PLAN PARTNERS WITH LOCAL MIDDLE SCHOOL FOR NATIONAL 'NO ONE EATS ALONE DAY'

DETROIT, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Eastpointe Middle School students participated in No One Eats Alone Day, a positive prevention initiative designed to promote inclusion and build a culture of belonging among students, with the help of Meridian Health Plan of Michigan.

Dozens of Eastpointe Middle School students participated in activities designed to teach them about social isolation and the negative impact it can have on health and academic performance. Students were able to participate in fun and engaging activities, paired with video demonstrations and promotional items for school staff to use with them. Representatives from Meridian hosted the hybrid event in honor of No One Eats Alone® Day, created by the nonprofit Beyond Differences™.

"At Meridian, we're committed to helping children lead healthier lives, and that includes providing them with safe environments to discuss challenges, especially amid COVID-19," said Sean Kendall Plan President & CEO. "We are proud to partner with Beyond Difference to celebrate No One Eats Alone Day and give students in Michigan the tools they need to remain focused on their health and social lives."

Social isolation affects millions of students and has been identified as a precursor to bullying, self-harm, and community violence. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, promoting mental health has gained increased importance, as students deal with the additional stressors from the pandemic and quarantining. Through No One Eats Alone, students have shown that if they are given the tools, they will stand up for others as empathetic and caring activists, not passive bystanders.

"The last two years have been beyond challenging for students, particularly when it comes to their own mental health and well-being. No One Eats Alone is truly an exceptional Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum because our high school Teen Board has helped shape it, ensuring that it will resonate with middle schoolers. It contains all the activities they need to reconnect with classmates and create belonging for everyone," said Laura Talmus, co-founder and executive director of Beyond Differences.

Eastpointe Middle School joined thousands of schools across the country that celebrated No One Eats Alone Day. The initiative reached more than 1 million students in all 50 states.



No One Eats Alone Day is sponsored by the Centene Charitable Foundation.

