LOCAL NOW SIGNS PBS DIGITAL STUDIOS TO BRING ITS AUDIENCE CURATED EDUCATIONAL CONTENT

ATLANTA, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Allen Media Group announced that its fast-growing, free streaming platform, Local Now, has signed PBS Digital Studios to offer viewers curated PBS Digital Studios content. Starting today, PBS Digital Studios content will be available on the Local Now streaming platform. Streamers can expect an awesome line-up of PBS Digital Studios content including hit series, BE SMART , EONS , SOUND FIELD and much more.

"PBS has been an excellent staple in American households for decades, so we are excited, as well as honored to have PBS Digital Studios as part of the stellar lineup on Local Now," said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Local Now parent company Allen Media Group. "This partnership furthers our core mission of delivering premium, free content that entertains, educates and enriches our viewers and their families."

"PBS Digital Studios strives to meet audiences wherever they are watching online video," said Maribel Lopez, Head of PBS Digital Studios. "We are pleased to bring some of our most entertaining and educational series to Local Now."

PBS Digital Studios offers original series and short-form content that explores science, arts, culture and more. PBS Digital Studios is a leader in online content creation with five programs on YouTube's "Top 20 U.S. Education Creators" list and three programs on YouTube's "Top 20 U.S. Science & Tech Creators" list, both based on average monthly views. Each month, PBS Digital Studios averages over 29 million users and 50 million views on YouTube.

Local Now offers more than 420 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, as well as more than 12,000 movies, TV shows, and documentaries. The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android, and IOS devices.

About Local Now

The Allen Media Group digital platform Local Now is the leading free streaming service for local news and entertainment in America, delivering localized content to over 225 markets in the U.S. and boasting an endless supply of movies and TV shows from Hollywood's biggest studios. It offers hundreds of live channels that feature an extensive roster of superstar talent and marquee content partners. Local Now's state-of-the-art streaming platform also delivers original local news, weather and information, customized by market, so viewers can easily stay connected to what matters to them most. Local Now is available on nearly all platforms across OTT on connected TV, Mobile and Web. For more information, please visit: www.localnow.com .

About PBS Digital Studios

PBS Digital Studios produces original, digital programming for YouTube and Facebook, designed to engage, enlighten, and entertain online audiences. The PBS Digital Studios network has more than 29 million subscribers, generating an average of 50 million views a month and has acquired more than three billion lifetime views. Currently, the Studio has 20 original series streaming online, including eight series from PBS member stations. Series include the Webby Award-winning BE SMART and CRASH COURSE , as well as popular series such as TWO CENTS , EONS and PBS SPACE TIME .

