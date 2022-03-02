wemlo Adds New Product Offerings to Third-Party Mortgage Loan Processing Solution wemlo now enables product support for nonqualified mortgages, manufactured home and construction loans, and FHA Streamline to provide a holistic mortgage loan processing solution

DENVER, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- wemloSM, the first third-party mortgage processing solution with an all-in-one digital platform, today announces it has added support for new loan products to provide a seamless and efficient loan processing experience for mortgage brokers and loan originators.

wemlo understands that home loans are not a one-size-fits-all solution and that facilitating a seamless borrower experience starts with offering clients mortgage options that work with both their long-term and short-term financial situation and goals. The wemlo team is trained and highly proficient in more than a dozen loan products including Conventional, FHA, Jumbo and VA.

The company is consistently adding processing services for new product and lender options to provide the flexibility needed to deliver the highest level of customer support for mortgage brokers and loan originators. In an effort to continually expand the platform's capabilities, wemlo now supports processing solutions for nonqualified mortgage (Non-QM) loans including DSCR & Bank Statement, Specialized Borrower Assistance loans for low credit score and down payment assistance, Manufactured Home and Construction loans, plus VA IRRRL and FHA Streamline loans.

"wemlo allows mortgage loan originators to keep an eye on every step of the process while a dedicated team of processors does the heavy lifting," says Chelsea Balak, VP of Operations for wemlo. "The wemlo loan processing platform is complemented by a highly qualified team of loan processors who stay on top of the wemlo loan processing details and streamline the process, thereby helping mortgage loan originators close loans faster and freeing up more time for them to bring in new business."

This revolutionary mortgage technology platform seamlessly manages demand, allows for automation and streamlines communication. Made for mortgage brokers and loan originators, wemlo's award-winning technology features a secure borrower portal and unique brokerage dashboard. The wemlo processing dashboard allows mortgage loan originators to access borrower information, monitor the status of any loans, securely upload documents and more — all with a few clicks, making the entire mortgage transaction easier.

wemlo is currently authorized to do business in 46 states, plus Washington, D.C., and is adding new states on a regular basis. For a full list of states and pricing information, visit www.wemlo.io/pricing.

To learn more about how wemlo can help mortgage brokerages and loan originators work more efficiently, visit here or book a 30-minute demo with a wemlo representative today.

About wemlo

wemlo℠ NMLS #1853218, is a technology-focused mortgage loan processing startup that is reshaping the mortgage broker channel. It developed the first service for mortgage brokers, combining third-party loan processing with an all-in-one digital platform. Its product is marketed and sold to mortgage brokerages and loan originators across the country. Wemlo is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings, which includes RE/MAX®, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage®, the first national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S.

