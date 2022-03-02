Mitratech Named a Technology Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix Vendor Risk Management Report

AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitratech, a global provider of legal and integrated risk management software, is honored to announce that its Vendor Risk Management (VRM) solution, Vendor Insight, has been ranked as a top performer and technology leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix analysis of the global VRM platform market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' Risk Management solution market research includes a detailed analysis of the global market regarding short-term and long-term growth opportunities, emerging technology trends, market trends, and future market outlook. This research provides strategic information for technology vendors to better understand the existing market, support their growth strategies; and for users to evaluate different vendors' capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Pradnya Gugale, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Mitratech's ability to cater to diverse use cases, robust product strategy, and strong industry expertise has received a high rating across the parameters of technology excellence and customer Impact."

The following criteria were used to rank Mitratech's Vendor Insights as a Leader:

Sophistication of Technology

Product Strategy

Performance

Competitive Differentiation

Market Presence

Application Diversity

Scalability

Ease of Deployment

Customer Service Excellence

Vision and Roadmap

"We are honored that our VRM offering was recognized as a leader in this prestigious report," said Mike Williams, CEO, Mitratech. "This report validates the accelerated adoption of Mitratech technologies to bring automation, efficiency, and control to manage third party risk. With our acquisition of Alyne, Mitratech's risk management portfolio now encompasses VRM as well as cyber security, ESG, policy management, data privacy, and more, in a single platform."

To download the full report: https://mitratech.com/resource-hub/analyst-reports/2021-spark-matrix-vendor-risk-management-analysis/

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk & compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening operational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across their organization. That helps them rise to the challenge of serving the evolving needs of the modern, dynamic enterprise.

