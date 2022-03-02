InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Tool for Driving Pilings with Batter (CWC-115)

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create an easier and more convenient method for workers to set the batter when driving pilings," said an inventor, from Perryville, Mo., "so I invented the PILING BATTER GUIDE. My design ensures that pilings are driven exactly as required with no guesswork."

The patent-pending invention provides a more efficient way to drive pilings with batter in them. In doing so, it eliminates the struggles associated with holding a level against the pile at the top while pulling the bottom out and measuring the distance with a tape measure. As a result, it enhances safety, it saves time and effort and it increases accuracy and convenience. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use with one hand so it enables the ground man to communicate with crane operator with his free hand. Additionally, the invention is ideal for railroad bridge builders, construction workers and plumbers, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CWC-115, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

