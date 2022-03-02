Turro brings depth and experience that will help strengthen leadership and recruit top professionals across two regions

Direct Connect Logistix Names Christina Turro Chief Human Resources Officer Turro brings depth and experience that will help strengthen leadership and recruit top professionals across two regions

INDIANAPOLIS, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Connect Logistix ("DCL"), announced today that Christina (Tina) Turro has joined the company as chief human resources officer. Turro, who has extensive experience leading human resources processes, will be charged with workforce development, evaluating performance, and building cultural competence.

Direct Connect Logistix (PRNewswire)

Previously, Turro served as the executive director of human resources for private equity backed Kinetrex Energy and as human resources manager at Kaman Industrial Technologies.

"We believe Tina will make an excellent addition to the DCL executive team," DCL CEO Richard Piontek said. "We share a common goal as investors in people and with more than 15 years working in the field, we are confident in Tina's abilities and dedication to continue building the connection between human resource management and our overall strategic plan."

Turro, who joined DCL on Feb. 17, will be responsible for all human capital-related matters including talent acquisition, leadership development, strategic change management and driving culture initiatives. She will report to CEO Richard Piontek. Earlier this month, DCL acquired Performance Logistics, located near Salt Lake City, and Turro will also play a lead role in the integration process of the two companies.

"I am excited about joining DCL because of the company's rich corporate culture and the potential for growth," Turro said. "I look forward to helping the company manage its human capital plan as we build the business into a national third-party logistics provider, integrate acquisitions, and build a larger team across both regions."

Turro graduated from Indiana University with a bachelor's degree In English, Sociology and Criminal Justice. In addition, she holds PHR and SHRM-CP certifications.

For more information about DCL, please visit: www.dclogistix.com.

About Direct Connect Logistix

Direct Connect Logistix ("DCL") is a leading, non-asset based, multi-modal third-party logistics company providing transportation solutions for customers of all sizes. Since its founding in 2009, DCL has continued to develop its knowledge in the temperature-controlled, time and condition critical truckload segment serving the Food, Grocery, Beverage, and related industries.

DCL's unique HUSTLE culture has fueled its growth by defining how the company serves its customers, carriers, investors, employees, and the community at large by providing high performance logistics management solutions that enable sustainable, responsive, and efficient customer supply chains. For more information, please visit: www.dclogistix.com.

About Performance Logistics

Founded in 2015, Draper, Utah-based Performance Logistics is a third-party logistics company with expertise in fulfilling time-sensitive and temperature-controlled shipments for customers, primarily in the food and beverage end market. For more information, please visit: https://performance3pl.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Darby Dame – Lambert & Co.

269.870.5956

ddame@lambert.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Direct Connect Logistix