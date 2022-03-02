DevOps Leader Copado Achieves "In Process" FedRAMP Authorization

CHICAGO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copado , a leading DevOps platform powering some of the world's largest digital transformations, today announced it has achieved a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) "In Process" authorization, a precursor to becoming fully FedRAMP authorized. With Copado DevOps, federal agencies can improve the quality, speed and security of their software delivery and cloud transformations. Copado enables government agencies to respond faster, achieve higher levels of software quality, deliver more digital services and scale to unprecedented demands.

FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security authorizations for cloud service offerings. The FedRAMP 'In Process' designation was achieved under the sponsorship of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs . Copado is now listed on the FedRAMP marketplace and is actively working to complete its FedRAMP authorization.

Federal agencies are replacing cumbersome and vulnerable legacy apps with modern scalable cloud applications. The demand for cloud service products in the FedRAMP marketplace showed a 60 percent year-over-year increase in the first half of 2021. As agencies adopt multiple cloud apps to address pandemic-driven technology needs and IT modernization programs, security and compliance requirements dictate the need for a DevOps methodology. Copado's multi-cloud DevOps capabilities improve the management of these critical systems, while providing the visibility and accountability to ever-changing regulatory and security environments.

"Citizens expect their agencies to provide the same level of service and call center responsiveness that they're getting from leading private industry companies," said Kyle Tobener, Vice President of Security and IT for Copado. "Copado has a proven track record of working with government customers, helping agencies rapidly build and deliver high-quality apps to its citizens. We offer the only multi-cloud DevOps platform that scales to the needs of large government projects with the visibility, governance and analytics required to manage multi-million dollar budgets."

Copado's public sector experience includes work with the states of California , Kansas , Massachusetts , Missouri and Vermont , the Louisiana Department of Health , the District of Columbia , and international government agencies including the Province of Ontario, Canada .

One major federal health agency needed to find a way to replace manual release processes, alleviate burdensome tasks, automate delivery steps, improve quality and accelerate deployments in its Salesforce implementation. After an evaluation, the agency quickly realized the value Copado could deliver, particularly due to its native Salesforce user interface that supports both low-code and pro-code development teams. Copado was able to centralize and coordinate processes across several teams working in a single environment and standardize their governance, testing and release processes.

"Salesforce is being used across hundreds of federal departments and agencies and that number is only growing," said Marcus Dietz, Technical Architect Manager at Liberty IT Solutions, a Booz Allen company. "Delivering the magic combination of speed and high quality is vital, and achieving this FedRAMP status demonstrates Copado's commitment to security and compliance for the public sector. In my experience, Copado's DevOps platform is unique in delivering on all fronts."

Copado has also added former U.S. Deputy Chief Technology Officer Nick Sinai to its advisory board. As Senior Advisor at Insight Partners, Sinai works with portfolio companies entering and growing in the public sector. Sinai led President Obama's Open Data Initiatives, co-authored President Obama's 2013 Executive Order making open and machine-readable the default for new government information, led the relaunch of Data.gov, and was a national advocate for open government data. He also helped start and grow the Presidential Innovation Fellows program.

"I'm a huge advocate of innovative software companies like Copado entering the federal market because they can help our government deliver on the policy promises it has made to the American people," said Sinai. "Government agencies are working to deliver digital services at scale. Copado will make it easier for federal agencies to deliver great software with DevOps methodology and integrate security and compliance into the entire process of building applications."

Copado enables government agencies to accelerate the time-to-value of their digital transformation projects. Organizations using Copado reported 20x shorter lead times, 10x faster recovery times and 4x reduction in change fail rate, driving $4.5 million in value and an ROI of 307% over three years with payback in less than six months.

Copado's DevOps solutions are available through Carahsoft and its resellers on the following government contracts: SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902.

About Copado

Copado is the leading DevOps and testing solution for low-code SaaS platforms that run the world's largest digital transformations. Backed by Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund, Copado accelerates multi-cloud, enterprise deployments by automating the end-to-end software delivery process to maximize customers' return on their cloud investment. More than 1,000 companies rely on Copado to drive digital transformation with speed, quality and value including Boston Scientific, Coca-Cola, Fair Trade, Linde, MassMutual, Schneider Electric and Shell. Copado processes over 50 million DevOps transactions per month and is rated with a 100% score on the Salesforce AppExchange. More information can be found at: http://www.copado.com .

