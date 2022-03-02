Brandwatch brings full influencer marketing capabilities into its product offering less than a year after being bought by Cision

Brandwatch Acquires Influencer Marketing Platform, Paladin Brandwatch brings full influencer marketing capabilities into its product offering less than a year after being bought by Cision

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandwatch , the world's premier social suite, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Paladin , a comprehensive influencer marketing platform. This latest move enables complete, end-to-end influencer marketing functionality within the Brandwatch suite, and more ways for brands to build meaningful connections with consumers.

Brandwatch social intelligence. (PRNewsfoto/Brandwatch) (PRNewswire)

Brandwatch brings full influencer marketing capabilities into its product offering

The influencer marketing industry has grown by more than 40% year-over-year the past five years, with 67% of brands measuring their return on investment from influencer campaigns. Creators are looking for brand partners that best reflect their values and content. Simultaneously, brands are searching for the genuine connections influencers enjoy with their audience. Brandwatch is determined to create a never-before-seen suite that gives more options for brands, creators and consumers to find each other.

"Influencer marketing and management is the next evolution of how marketers and communications professionals utilize digital and social media," said Ulrik Bo Larsen, President of Brandwatch. "It's the next and most important phase of the social landscape. Paladin has built an exciting company out of California that has grown into a successful global business, making influencer marketing easier for marketers. We're excited to rapidly accelerate their reach and scale the hell out of this."

"We are thrilled to be joining Brandwatch, bringing together their best-in-class social intelligence tools with our expertise in influencer marketing," said James Creech, Co-Founder and CEO of Paladin. "Finally, global marketers can access a complete solution for social media management and influencer activations, backed by deep audience insights."

Founded in 2016, Paladin offers a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to help brands and agencies run more effective influencer marketing campaigns. The Paladin suite streamlines influencer discovery, campaign management, and reporting across the world's leading social platforms.

If you're interested in learning more about Brandwatch, its diverse list of use cases or how it's becoming more than the sum of its parts, please contact us at Brandwatch.com .

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

About Brandwatch

Brandwatch is the world's premier social suite, empowering over 7,500 of the world's most admired companies to understand and engage with customers at the speed of social.

Combining pioneering, AI-enriched digital consumer intelligence with industry-leading social media management tools, Brandwatch offers a complementary suite of specialized, best-in-class products and services that support intelligently connected workflows. With Brandwatch, brands and agencies can adapt and thrive in today's fast moving digital world by making smarter decisions and executing data-driven social strategies at every customer touchpoint.

Operating and serving clients the world over, Brandwatch has 15 offices across the globe and more than 1,000 employees worldwide. Brandwatch is a Cision Company.

www.brandwatch.com | @Brandwatch | press office | contact

Contact: Kellan Terry, 347-382-0668, kellan@brandwatch.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brandwatch