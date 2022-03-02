Aspen Medical Selects Unanet CRM GovCon for Global Capabilities

Award-winning healthcare provider will implement flexible platform to help it scale and fulfill contracts on several continents

DULLES, Va., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for the government contractor (GovCon) industry, announced today that Aspen Medical, a global provider of innovative healthcare solutions across a diverse range of clients in the public and private sectors, has selected Unanet CRM GovCon. Unanet will help the healthcare provider better manage the in-depth and complex government bid process, and onboard and deploy staff across diverse international locations in order to execute its ever-growing new business contracts.

San Antonio-based Aspen Medical is an Australian-owned, certified B Corporation™ that is a global provider of outsourced healthcare through a wide range of tailored and flexible services including the provision of a single health professional to a full-spectrum hospital solution, advisory services, air ambulance services and vaccination programs. The global company employs more than 7,000 dedicated and highly trained professionals and specializes in providing healthcare solutions in settings that are remote, challenging or under-resourced.

"Our business in the U.S. is one of the most rapidly growing branches of Aspen Medical globally. As a result, we need a platform that is nimble, efficient and more manageable than some of the other CRM platforms out there," said Keith Johnson, vice president of Aspen Medical in the U.S. "We chose Unanet for its ability to scale with us, provide the government contract support for the increased number of bids we are winning, and to merge a wide variety of siloed data sets into clear, relevant snapshots that will help our team strategize for the future. Additionally, Unanet is so cost-effective for us long-term that we can hire three additional staff members."

Aspen Medical is currently implementing Unanet CRM and plans to use it for:

Integrating, tracking and managing federal bids in the GovTribe platform

Managing the process of immediately recruiting, credentialing and onboarding staff to deploy them into various locations to provide healthcare services

Managing and analyzing staff labor costs, licensing, insurance and other requirements

More than 2,000 fast-growing GovCon companies like Aspen Medical selected Unanet GovCon CRM and ERP because it has the right mix of functionality and accessibility, while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet for GovCon please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,400 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Aspen Medical

With its U.S. regional office based in San Antonio, Aspen Medical is an Australian-owned, multi award-winning, global provider of innovative healthcare solutions across a diverse range of clients in the public and private sectors. They are a world leader in the delivery of healthcare solutions in any setting, particularly those that are remote, challenging or under-resourced. The company operates across the U.S., Australia, the Indo-Pacific region, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Aspen Medical, since its inception, believes in operating sustainably while making a profit as well as have a positive social impact whether that be through their foundation, CSR programs or employee matching initiatives. For more information, visit www.aspenmedicalusa.com.

