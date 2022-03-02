America Makes and ANSI Release Survey on Use of Standardization Roadmap for Additive Manufacturing

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America Makes and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) announced today the release of a survey to obtain feedback on use of the Standardization Roadmap for Additive Manufacturing. Last published in June 2018, the roadmap is the work product of the America Makes and ANSI Additive Manufacturing Standardization Collaborative (AMSC), a cross-sector initiative involving hundreds of participants to coordinate and accelerate the development of industry-wide additive manufacturing (AM) standards and specifications. The survey seeks comments on the content and quality of the roadmap to assist the AMSC in future planning.

(PRNewsfoto/American National Standards Ins) (PRNewswire)

Over the last year, the AMSC has held a series of virtual events addressing different facets of standardization needs associated with designing, producing, and qualifying AM parts. The group has also issued progress reports tracking activity by standards developing organizations (SDOs) to publish new standards or start new standards projects that are responsive to the needs and recommendations outlined in the roadmap. The AMSC advisory group, comprised of government, SDO, and industry representatives, determined that it would be helpful to do a survey to complement those efforts.

"We feel that the time is right to do an assessment of what was previously covered in the standards roadmap and how the content can be enhanced commensurate with industry growth, to continue to push AM technologies forward," said Brandon Ribic, America Makes technology director.

"Given the different industry sectors that are using AM, and the variety of materials and processes that are available, it makes sense to query the community on the desirability of revising the roadmap to maintain its relevance," said Jim McCabe, ANSI senior director of standards facilitation.

Anyone who has downloaded the roadmap, contributed to its development, or is otherwise interested in additive manufacturing, is welcome to provide input. The 18-question survey takes about 10-15 minutes to complete. Responses are requested by March 23, 2022.

For more information, visit www.ansi.org/amsc or contact Jim McCabe, senior director, standards facilitation, ANSI (jmccabe@ansi.org; 212-642-8921).

About America Makes

America Makes is the nation's leading public-private partnership for additive manufacturing technology and education. America Makes members from industry, academia, government, workforce and economic development organizations work together to accelerate the adoption of AM and the nation's global manufacturing competitiveness. Founded in 2012 as the Department of Defense's manufacturing innovation institute for AM and first of the Manufacturing USA network, America Makes is based in Youngstown, Ohio and managed by the not-for-profit National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM). Visit www.americamakes.us to learn more.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American National Standards Institute