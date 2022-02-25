CCR - Results for the 4th quarter of 2021

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

4Q21 X 4Q20 HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated vehicle traffic increased by 7.0%. Excluding ViaCosteira and RodoNorte, the increase was 2.5% in the period.

The number of passengers transported in airports increased by 86.3% in the period.

The number of passengers transported in mobility business increased by 24.9% in the period.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 37.9%, with a margin of 51.7% (10.1 p.p.). Same-basis1 adjusted EBITDA increased by 49.7%, with a margin of 53.7% (13.3 p.p.).

Net Loss totaled R$133.2 million , compared to a loss of R$74.8 million in 4Q20. On the same base1, Net Income totaled R$182.6 million , compared to a Net Loss of R$12.3 million .

On January 28, 2022 , the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing it's subsidiary RioSP (Dutra) - Sistema Rodoviário Rio de Janeiro (RJ) – São Paulo (SP) signed a concession agreement to operate Rodovia BR-116/RJ, Rodovia BR-116/SP, Rodovia BR-101/RJ, and Rodovia BR-101/SP for a term of thirty years.

On January 21, 2022 , the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing the signing of a concession agreement for the Pampulha Airport, whose purpose is the concession of public services for the operation, expansion and maintenance of this asset, for a concession term of 30 years.

On November 29, 2021 , the Company communicated the termination of RodoNorte's concession agreement, due to the end of its maturity.

On November 25, 2021 , CCR informed its shareholders that it would begin paying interim dividends of approximately R$0.08 per common share on December 15, 2021 .