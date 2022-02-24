POLLY DELIVERS FIRST PERSONALIZED INSURANCE ENROLLMENT INTEGRATED INTO THE AUTO RETAIL EXPERIENCE

BURLINGTON, Vt., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polly, the leading insurance marketplace for automotive retail, today announced the launch of the first personalized insurance enrollment fully integrated within the consumer's car shopping experience. Leveraging Cox Automotive's Dealer Web Integration API, Polly now provides a seamless and comprehensive car shopping experience that allows shoppers to receive instant, personalized insurance quotes during the research phase of their car-buying process.

Polly Logo (PRNewswire)

Incorporating insurance into an increasingly digital car buying process provides customers with a full view of the price on their prospective car. They can choose to purchase insurance on the spot if they know the vehicle they want, or they can walk into a dealership to purchase a vehicle later, knowing that they may have extra room in their budget because of potential auto insurance savings. On average, Polly customers who report savings save $64 per month on their automotive insurance. Furthermore, dealers in Polly's network report an average increase of 44% in their back-end gross. This streamlined process empowers car buyers to reinvest their savings in real time back into a dealership's product and services.

"Consumers have adopted online buying practices in spades and are now accustomed to a streamlined, self-serve, transparent experience," said Wayne Pastore, President and COO of Polly. "Integrating insurance really is a layup in the automotive retail process."

For most people, insurance consideration begins before their vehicle is purchased, with nearly 72% of respondents of the Polly Car Buyer Survey considering the cost of auto insurance before purchasing their new vehicle. The Polly-Dealer.com integration offers a digital solution to empower car-buyers with the information they need to make a clear purchase decision, and allows automotive dealerships to benefit from their customer's potential savings.

About Polly

Polly is the most trusted and complete digital insurance marketplace for automotive retailers and their valued customers. The company's innovative mobile technology enables car-buyers to view multiple insurance quotes and immediately purchase online and/or connect with licensed insurance agents to complete the process. With an exclusive combination of partnerships among premier automotive retailers and data providers, an industry-best insurance carrier network, and access to Polly Insurance licensed agents, Polly is recognized for its place at the forefront of Insurtech. Polly Insurance is a licensed insurance agency, with licenses to operate in the lower 48 states.

Media Contact:

Katie Morrow

802-316-4774

kmorrow@polly.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Polly