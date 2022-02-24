Future Fintech Subsidiary FTFT UK Limited to Work with Mastercard for Launch of Orbit E-money Platform and New Debit Card

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT ) ("hereinafter referred to as "Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "the Company"), a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, announced today that its subsidiary, FTFT UK Limited ("FTFT UK"), has entered into an agreement with Mastercard to partner on the impending launch of the FTFT Orbit e-money platform and Orbit Debit Mastercard, issued via FTFT UK's partners.

Future FinTech Logo (PRNewswire)

Mr. Shanchun Huang, Chief Executive Officer of Future FinTech, said, "The agreement with Mastercard greatly strengthens the launch of our digital finance business in the UK. We are developing a leading-edge financial services ecosystem to better serve individual consumers and businesses alike. Our goal is to become a leading financial technology company that provides customers with high-quality and all-inclusive digital finance services with superior user experiences."

Since August 2021, FTFT UK has been working to develop a financial 'super app', the FTFT Orbit, which will include a wide range of personal digital financial products and services beyond the standard mobile payments and international transfers, including membership rewards, on-the-spot discounts, social financing, and many more potentially industry-disruptive applications. The FTFT Orbit also features a unique customer KYC and on-boarding flow, providing international customers entering the UK exceptional convenience and practicality.

The FTFT Orbit e-money platform is still subject to regulatory registration in UK. Once regulatory registration and technical collaborations are finalized, FTFT UK will officially launch the beta version of FTFT Orbit.

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. is a leading blockchain e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology incorporated in Florida. The Company's operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall ("CCM"), supply chain financing and services and cryptocurrency market data services. The Company is also engaged in the development of blockchain based e-Commerce technology and cryptocurrency mining as well as financial service technology. For more information, please visit http://www.ftft.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our other reports and filings with SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov . We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Future FinTech Group Inc.