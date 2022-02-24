DOGGETT CONCRETE HIRES DANIEL MYRICK AS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT REPRESENTATIVE

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doggett Concrete, a commercial and residential concrete construction company serving areas across the Southeast, is thrilled to announce the addition of Daniel Myrick as Business Development Representative for the Eastern Commercial Division. Myrick is a Campbell University graduate and has a background in concrete cutting sales and is now moving onto concrete pouring with Doggett.

"I am looking forward to the challenge of helping to grow this market and working with a team-focused organization," said Myrick. "I am excited to be part of the growth and development of a great company."

As a Business Development Representative, Myrick will handle the eastern region, including Richmond VA, Raleigh NC, Wilmington NC, Greensboro NC, Winston-Salem NC, and all surrounding areas.

"Daniel has been working to provide concrete solutions for customers throughout the area for a number of years and has a strong grasp of the market along with construction concepts," said Mike Kana, Vice President of Business Development. "We believe that his experience and our already accomplished team will allow this region to reach new heights."

Doggett Concrete Construction: Doggett Concrete has been providing commercial and residential concrete construction services across the Southeast since 1963. For further information about Doggett Concrete, please visit www.doggettconcrete.com

