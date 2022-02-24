Axiomtek revamps advertisement with multiple view digital signage player - DSP511

TAIPEI, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiomtek – a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted in the research, development and manufacture of series of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to introduce the DSP511, a 4K Ultra HD digital signage player with four HDMI 2.0 ports and a 2.5G Ethernet port, which enhance multiple view and real-time displays. The outstanding signage player is powered by the 11th generation Intel® Core™ i5/i3 (codename: Tiger Lake-UP3) which makes it much more versatile in smart retail applications such as interactive advertisement or AI precision marketing.

(PRNewswire)

In addition to the standard GbE LAN port, it adds a 2.5G LAN port to support faster internet transmission to upload videos and advertisements in higher resolutions for real-time display. It has four HDMI 2.0 ports for multiple displays and the resolution can reach 4K 60Hz. The DSP511 utilizes the Intel® Tiger Lake-UP3 processor; with Iris Xe Graphics, the computing performance is boosted. While the computing capability is powerful enough, even for Artificial Intelligence (AI) processing, the digital signage player doesn't need a discrete graphics card. Measuring 260 x 160 x 26 mm, the DSP511 is perfectly suited for menu board and video wall solutions in airports, shopping malls, and other commercial premises that require reliable 24/7 operation.

"Now the advertisements for display are transmitted through the internet to the player. The DSP511 with a 2.5G LAN port, which is relatively rare among similar products in the industry, will be much more efficient. The DSP511 aims to be the front-runner in the business," said Yifei Wang, a product manager of the Product PM Division at Axiomtek.

The DSP511 with a low power consumption design has DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM, maximum up to 64GB that could ensure the display quality. The M.2 Key M 2280 slot is compatible with SATA and NVMe for storage, which gives the player abundant space to save high-resolution videos or data. To meet the requirement of diverse applications, it provides rich I/O options including three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one USB 2.0 port, four HDMI ports, one audio jack, one RS-232 port and six antenna openings.

In addition to providing quad 4K, the HDMI 2.0 ports offer hardware EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) and independent audio outputs. The expansion interfaces include one M.2 Key E for Wi-Fi/BT, one M.2 Key B for 5G/4G LTE, and one SIM card slot.

The Axiomtek DSP511 is now available for purchase. For more product information or pricing, please visit our global website at www.axiomtek.com or contact one of our sales representatives at info@axiomtek.com.tw.

Advanced Features

11th gen Intel® Core™ i5/i3 & Celeron® processor (Tiger Lake-UP3)

2 DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM for up to 64GB

4 HDMI 2.0 with 4K supported

One 2.5G LAN, 1 GbE LAN, and 4 USB

1 M .2 Key E 2230 for Wi-Fi/BT

1 M .2 Key B 3052 for 5G/4G LTE

1 M .2 Key M 2280 for storage

About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.

Axiomtek has experienced extraordinary growth in the past 30 years because of our people, our years of learning which resulted in our tremendous industry experience, and our desire to deliver well-rounded, easy-to-integrate solutions to our customers. These factors have influenced us to invest in a growing team of engineers including software, hardware, firmware and application engineers. For the next few decades, our success will be determined by our ability to lead with unique technologies for AIoT and serve our key markets with innovatively-designed solution packages of hardware and software – coupled with unmatched engineering and value-added services that will help lessen the challenges faced by our systems integrator, OEM and ODM customers and prospects alike. We will continue to enlist more technology partners and increase collaborations with our growing ecosystem who are leaders in their fields. With such alliances, we will create synergy and better deliver solutions, value and the expertise our customers need.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Axiomtek