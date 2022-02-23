VITAS® Healthcare Promotes Smith and Cozine to Vice Presidents of Hospice Operations

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.and LIVINGSTON, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's leading hospice provider promoted two employees to serve as vice presidents of hospice operations. Michael W. Smith now leads VITAS Healthcare operations throughout North Florida, and James Cozine oversees the Northeastern US region.

MICHAEL W. SMITH

In his new role, Smith oversees the compassionate end-of-life care provided to patients and their families throughout Jacksonville, Panama City, Pensacola, Citrus County and the Nature Coast in Florida.

At VITAS, Smith has provided team leadership, mentoring, analysis, strategic direction and training management. He joined the organization in 2013 to build relationships within the Jacksonville team and expand awareness of VITAS' hospice services. Smith earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Florida State University in Tallahassee.

"We truly are like a family at VITAS," said Smith. "As such, our core value is to place patients and families first. We create individual care plans that address the specific needs of each patient. I am proud to work with an organization that values patient-centered care so highly."

JAMES COZINE

In his new role, Cozine oversees committed hospice care teams throughout Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware and the city of Philadelphia.

At VITAS, Cozine previously served as regional director of market development, where he provided strategic direction, operational support, financial management and clinical/regulatory guidance for end-of-life care services in Connecticut and New Jersey. He also served as Department of Health administrator for five sites in New Jersey. Cozine first joined VITAS in 2015 as a director of market development in Northern New Jersey. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Rutgers University.

"We at VITAS truly live our mission of putting patients and families first," said Cozine. "This focus guides the decisions we make and the care we provide. With more than two decades of healthcare experience, I know we make a difference in patients' lives, and we serve an aspect of healthcare that is not often discussed."

About VITAS® Healthcare

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 49 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 9,884 professionals who care for patients with advanced illness, primarily in the patients' homes, and also in the company's 28 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the fourth quarter of 2021, VITAS reported an average daily census of 17,783. Visit www.vitas.com.

