StarAlignersPro™, a Leader in Orthodontic Clear Aligners, Welcomes James U'Ren to Sales Consultant Team!

SHELBURNE, Vt., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StarAligners™ is pleased to announce and welcome Jim U'Ren to our StarAlignersPro™ Sales Consultant team. Based out of Sacramento, California, Jim joins the company with over 22 years of experience in sales and account management and is a veteran in the orthodontic profession working for Unitek, TP Orthodontics and ClearCorrect prior.

In his new role, Jim will be responsible for accelerating the growth of the StarAlignersPro™ Oral Wellness business unit, which partners directly with orthodontic offices across the country providing the most effective solution for mild to moderate aligner treatment.

"Jim brings exceptional orthodontic knowledge, aligner experience, and years of orthodontic relationships to this important sales leadership role," states John Nabors, StarAligners Vice President of Operations and Sales. "He has valuable customer and interpersonal relationships, and technical understanding of the orthodontic aligner profession. We welcome Jim to his new role and are excited to work with him as we continue to bring our aligner and oral wellness solutions to orthodontic practices."

"I joined the StarAligners team because I believe in their mission, quality of products and, frankly, the tremendous testimonials from their partner providers and patients," states Jim U'Ren. "Most providers comment how impressed they are with StarAlignersPro packaging and oral wellness solutions compared to their current clear aligner and retainer choices. StarAlignersPro is a unique offering to differentiate orthodontic practices. We have an outstanding runway ahead of us and I'm excited to be part of the team!"

About StarAlignersPro™

StarAligners™ is an Oral Wellness Care company and creator of StarAlignersPro™, an innovative solution to treat mild to moderate aligner cases, offered directly to orthodontic offices throughout the United States. The orthodontic-led aligner care program was created by 30-year orthodontic professional and four renowned orthodontic board members to provide a premium and affordable experience for patient and orthodontists, supported by innovative 3D Custom Design technology and high-quality state-of-the-art clear aligner therapy. For more information, please visit www.StarAlignersPro.com.

When an orthodontist partners with StarAlignersPro™, the quality of services they can offer will differentiate their practice. Knowing that cases with mild to moderate alignment problems are often missed opportunities for orthodontic care, the brand introduced an effective quality solution for those who may need an esthetic tune-up. Oral wellness offering includes 3D Customized Smile Design Summary, First Class Aligner Kits, Teeth Whitening Foam and Star Essix™ Retainers, for after treatment care.

To learn more about StarAlignersPro product offerings and sign up to be a partner, visit: https://www.staralignerspro.com/

