FNF Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) (the Company), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months (full year) ended December 31, 2021. FNF acquired F&G on June 1, 2020 and financial results for full year 2020 include F&G results for the partial year period subsequent to the acquisition.
Net earnings available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of $533 million, or $1.87 per diluted share (per share), compared to $801 million, or $2.73 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Full year net earnings available to common shareholders of $2.4 billion, or $8.44 per share, compared to $1.4 billion, or $4.99 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net earnings available to common shareholders include mark-to-market effects, non-recurring items and discontinued operations; all of which are excluded from adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders.
Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders (adjusted net earnings) for the fourth quarter of $616 million, or $2.16 per share, compared to $588 million, or $2.01 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Full year adjusted net earnings of $2.3 billion, or $7.90 per share, compared to $1.5 billion, or $5.34 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Company Highlights
- Strong profitability: Adjusted net earnings increased 5% over fourth quarter 2020 and 49% over full year 2020, driven by Title's record top line performance and industry leading margins, F&G's record sales boosting asset growth, and strong execution across the team
- Robust continued demand across mortgage market: Total revenue of $4.8 billion and $15.6 billion for the quarter and full year, respectively. Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses, of $4.6 billion for the fourth quarter, a 43% increase over fourth quarter 2020, and a record $15.3 billion for the full year, a 49% increase over full year 2020 primarily driven by strong Title segment performance
- Strong growth for F&G continues : F&G total sales of $2.2 billion for the fourth quarter, a 50% increase over fourth quarter 2020, and a record $9.6 billion for the full year, a 98% increase over full year 2020 from expansion into new channels
- Significant deployable capital: FNF has repurchased 2.1 million shares for a total $104 million, at an average price of $50.70 per share, in the fourth quarter. For the full year 2021, FNF has repurchased 10.2 million shares for a total $461 million, at an average price of $45.22 per share, and paid common dividends at $1.56 per share for a total $446 million reflecting 16% growth over full year 2020. FNF ended the year with $1.5 billion in cash and short-term liquid investments at the holding company
- Ratings momentum: FNF ratings were placed on Rating Watch Positive by Fitch Ratings and F&G ratings were placed on Review for Upgrade by Moody's Investors Service in the fourth quarter
- Executive management transition : In January, announced Mike Nolan appointed Chief Executive Officer and Randy Quirk appointed Executive Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective February 1, 2022
|
Summary Financial Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
Year to Date
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
4Q21
|
|
4Q20
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Total revenue
|
$ 4,797
|
|
$ 3,770
|
$ 15,643
|
|
$ 10,778
|
F&G total sales1
|
$ 2,195
|
|
$ 1,459
|
$ 9,592
|
|
$ 4,837
|
Total assets
|
$ 60,690
|
|
$ 50,455
|
$ 60,690
|
|
$ 50,455
|
Adjusted pre-tax title margin
|
22.4 %
|
|
22.7 %
|
21.7 %
|
|
19.6 %
|
Net earnings available to common shareholders
|
$ 533
|
|
$ 801
|
$ 2,422
|
|
$ 1,427
|
Net earnings available to common shareholders per share
|
$ 1.87
|
|
$ 2.73
|
$ 8.44
|
|
$ 4.99
|
Adjusted Net Earnings1
|
$ 616
|
|
$ 588
|
$ 2,268
|
|
$ 1,526
|
Adjusted Net Earnings per share1
|
$ 2.16
|
|
$ 2.01
|
$ 7.90
|
|
$ 5.34
|
Weighted average common diluted shares
|
285
|
|
293
|
287
|
|
286
|
Total common shares outstanding
|
284
|
|
291
|
284
|
|
291
|
______________________
|
1 See definition of non-GAAP measures below
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Consolidated Financial Results
Net earnings available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $533 million, or $1.87 per share, compared to $801 million, or $2.73 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net earnings available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 includes $65 million net unfavorable mark-to-market effects and $18 million other unfavorable items; all of which are excluded from adjusted net earnings.
Net earnings available to common shareholders for the full year of 2021 of $2.4 billion, or $8.44 per share, compared to $1.4 billion, or $4.99 per share, for the full year 2020. Net earnings available to common shareholders of 2021 includes $224 million one-time favorable adjustment from F&G's actuarial system conversion and $6 million net favorable mark-to-market effects, partially offset by $84 million other unfavorable items; all of which are excluded from adjusted net earnings.
Adjusted net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $616 million, or $2.16 per share, compared to $588 million, or $2.01 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase from the prior year quarter was driven by Title's record revenue and strong pre-tax title margin, as well as F&G's sales boosting asset growth.
Adjusted net earnings for the full year 2021 of $2.3 billion, or $7.90 per share, compared to $1.5 billion, or $5.34 per share, for the full year 2020. The increase from the prior year was driven by Title's top line performance and industry leading margins, F&G's record sales boosting asset growth, and strong execution across the team.
Segment Financial Results
Title
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Total revenue of $3.1 billion, versus $3.0 billion in total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020
- Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses, of $3.2 billion, a 16% increase over $2.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020
- Purchase orders opened increased 2% on a daily basis and purchase orders closed increased 4% on a daily basis over fourth quarter of 2020
- Refinance orders opened decreased 44% on a daily basis and refinance orders closed decreased 39% on a daily basis from fourth quarter of 2020
- Commercial orders opened increased 13% and commercial orders closed increased 17% over fourth quarter of 2020
- Total fee per file of $3,023 for the fourth quarter, a 43% increase over fourth quarter of 2020
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
- Industry-leading pre-tax title margin of 18.5% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 22.4% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 29.4% and 22.7%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020
- Pre-tax earnings from continuing operations in Title for the fourth quarter of $567 million, compared to $896 million for the fourth quarter of 2020
- Adjusted pre-tax earnings in Title for the fourth quarter of $717 million compared to $624 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase from the prior year quarter was driven by record revenue and strong pre-tax title margin
Full year 2021 Financial Results
- Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses , of $11.9 billion for the full year, a 29% increase over $9.2 billion for the full year 2020
- Industry-leading pre-tax title margin of 18.6% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 21.7% for the full year, compared to 20.0% and 19.6%, respectively, for the full year 2020; primarily driven by the Company's market leading position combined with noteworthy execution
- Pre-tax earnings from continuing operations in Title for the full year of $2.1 billion compared to $1.9 billion for the full year 2020
- Adjusted pre-tax earnings in Title for the full year of $2.6 billion compared to $1.8 billion for the full year 2020. The increase from the prior year was driven by both record revenue and pre-tax title margin
F&G
Fourth Quarter 2021
- Total sales of $2.2 billion for the fourth quarter, an increase of 50% over the fourth quarter 2020, reflecting successful execution of F&G's diversified growth strategy with a disciplined approach to pricing
- Retail sales of $1.4 billion for the fourth quarter, an increase of 5% over the fourth quarter 2020, driven by steady growth in the independent agent, bank and broker dealer channels
- Institutional sales of $811 million includes $776 million of pension risk transfer transactions and funding agreement issuance of $35 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $100 million funding agreement issuance for the fourth quarter 2020; reflects entrance into new markets
- Average assets under management (AAUM) of $35.7 billion for the fourth quarter, up 9% from $32.7 billion in the sequential quarter and 28% from $27.9 billion in the fourth quarter 2020, driven by net new business asset flows.
- Net earnings for F&G for the fourth quarter of $121 million compared to $137 million for the fourth quarter of 2020
- Adjusted net earnings for F&G for the fourth quarter of $90 million compared to $128 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 which included $68 million of net favorable notable items. Adjusted net earnings excluding notable items were $87 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of $27 million compared to $60 million in the prior year quarter, driven by growth in assets under management
Full Year 2021
- Total sales record of $9.6 billion for the full year, an increase of 98% over the full year 2020, reflecting execution of the Company's diversified growth strategy with a disciplined approach to pricing
- Retail sales record of $6.1 billion for the full year, an increase of 43% over the full year 2020, driven by ongoing growth in independent agent distribution and continued expansion in bank and broker dealer channels
- Institutional sales of $3.5 billion for the full year, including funding agreement issuances of $2.3 billion and pension risk transfer transactions of nearly $1.2 billion; reflects entrance into new markets
- Average assets under management (AAUM) of $31.9 billion for the full year. Ending assets under management (AUM) of $36.5 billion at December 31, 2021
- Net earnings for F&G for the full year of $865 million
- Adjusted net earnings for F&G for the full year of $361 million primarily driven by strong growth in assets under management
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.
|
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Title
|
|
F&G
|
|
Corporate and
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
Direct title premiums
|
|
$ 1,025
|
|
$ 1,025
|
|
$ —
|
|
$ —
|
Agency title premiums
|
|
1,350
|
|
1,350
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Escrow, title related and other fees
|
|
1,672
|
|
795
|
|
838
|
|
39
|
Total title and escrow
|
|
4,047
|
|
3,170
|
|
838
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and investment income
|
|
537
|
|
26
|
|
511
|
|
—
|
Recognized gains and losses, net
|
|
213
|
|
(135)
|
|
345
|
|
3
|
Total revenue
|
|
4,797
|
|
3,061
|
|
1,694
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel costs
|
|
932
|
|
874
|
|
36
|
|
22
|
Agent commissions
|
|
1,034
|
|
1,034
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
497
|
|
444
|
|
29
|
|
24
|
Benefits & other policy reserve changes
|
|
1,404
|
|
—
|
|
1,404
|
|
—
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
105
|
|
35
|
|
65
|
|
5
|
Provision for title claim losses
|
|
107
|
|
107
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Interest expense
|
|
31
|
|
—
|
|
8
|
|
23
|
Total expenses
|
|
4,110
|
|
2,494
|
|
1,542
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$ 687
|
|
$ 567
|
|
$ 152
|
|
$ (32)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
158
|
|
122
|
|
31
|
|
5
|
Earnings (loss) from equity investments
|
|
10
|
|
10
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
6
|
|
6
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$ 533
|
|
$ 449
|
|
$ 121
|
|
$ (37)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - basic
|
|
$ 1.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - basic
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic
|
|
$ 1.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted
|
|
$ 1.87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted
|
|
$ 1.87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares - basic
|
|
282
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares - diluted
|
|
285
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Title
|
|
F&G
|
|
Corporate and Other
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$ 533
|
|
$ 449
|
|
$ 121
|
|
$ (37)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$ 533
|
|
$ 449
|
|
$ 121
|
|
$ (37)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$ 687
|
|
$ 567
|
|
$ 152
|
|
$ (32)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recognized (gains) and losses, net
|
|
56
|
|
135
|
|
(76)
|
|
(3)
|
Indexed product related derivatives
|
|
32
|
|
—
|
|
32
|
|
—
|
Purchase price amortization
|
|
25
|
|
15
|
|
6
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)
|
|
$ 800
|
|
$ 717
|
|
$ 114
|
|
$ (31)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments
|
|
$ 113
|
|
$ 150
|
|
$ (38)
|
|
$ 1
|
Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
(30)
|
|
(36)
|
|
7
|
|
(1)
|
Total non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
$ 83
|
|
$ 114
|
|
$ (31)
|
|
$ —
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$ 616
|
|
$ 563
|
|
$ 90
|
|
$ (37)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted
|
|
2.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Title
|
|
F&G
|
|
Corporate and
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Direct title premiums
|
|
$ 845
|
|
$ 845
|
|
$ —
|
|
$ —
|
Agency title premiums
|
|
1,102
|
|
1,102
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Escrow, title related and other fees
|
|
891
|
|
775
|
|
58
|
|
58
|
Total title and escrow
|
|
2,838
|
|
2,722
|
|
58
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and investment income
|
|
359
|
|
31
|
|
327
|
|
1
|
Recognized gains and losses, net
|
|
573
|
|
290
|
|
282
|
|
1
|
Total revenue
|
|
3,770
|
|
3,043
|
|
667
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel costs
|
|
863
|
|
786
|
|
33
|
|
44
|
Agent commissions
|
|
842
|
|
842
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
453
|
|
396
|
|
30
|
|
27
|
Benefits & other policy reserve changes
|
|
460
|
|
—
|
|
460
|
|
—
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
107
|
|
36
|
|
64
|
|
7
|
Provision for title claim losses
|
|
87
|
|
87
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Interest expense
|
|
28
|
|
—
|
|
8
|
|
20
|
Total expenses
|
|
2,840
|
|
2,147
|
|
595
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax earnings (loss)
|
|
$ 930
|
|
$ 896
|
|
$ 72
|
|
$ (38)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
128
|
|
192
|
|
(67)
|
|
3
|
Earnings from equity investments
|
|
6
|
|
6
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
(2)
|
|
—
|
|
(2)
|
|
—
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
5
|
|
5
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$ 801
|
|
$ 705
|
|
$ 137
|
|
$ (41)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - basic
|
|
$ 2.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - basic
|
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic
|
|
$ 2.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted
|
|
$ 2.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted
|
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted
|
|
$ 2.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares - basic
|
|
292
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares - diluted
|
|
293
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Title
|
|
F&G
|
|
Corporate and Other
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$ 801
|
|
$ 705
|
|
$ 137
|
|
$ (41)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
$ (2)
|
|
$ —
|
|
$ (2)
|
|
$ —
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations, attributable to
|
|
$ 803
|
|
$ 705
|
|
$ 139
|
|
$ (41)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
930
|
|
896
|
|
72
|
|
(38)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recognized (gains) and losses, net
|
|
(367)
|
|
(290)
|
|
(76)
|
|
(1)
|
Indexed product related derivatives
|
|
54
|
|
—
|
|
54
|
|
—
|
Purchase price amortization
|
|
29
|
|
18
|
|
7
|
|
4
|
Transaction costs
|
|
5
|
|
—
|
|
4
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)
|
|
$ 651
|
|
$ 624
|
|
$ 61
|
|
$ (34)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments
|
|
$ (279)
|
|
$ (272)
|
|
$ (11)
|
|
$ 4
|
Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
64
|
|
65
|
|
—
|
|
(1)
|
Total non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
$ (215)
|
|
$ (207)
|
|
$ (11)
|
|
$ 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$ 588
|
|
$ 498
|
|
$ 128
|
|
$ (38)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted
|
|
$ 2.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Title
|
|
F&G
|
|
Corporate and
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
Direct title premiums
|
|
$ 3,571
|
|
$ 3,571
|
|
$ —
|
|
$ —
|
Agency title premiums
|
|
4,982
|
|
4,982
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Escrow, title related and other fees
|
|
4,795
|
|
3,228
|
|
1,395
|
|
172
|
Total title and escrow
|
|
13,348
|
|
11,781
|
|
1,395
|
|
172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and investment income
|
|
1,961
|
|
109
|
|
1,852
|
|
—
|
Recognized gains and losses, net
|
|
334
|
|
(393)
|
|
715
|
|
12
|
Total revenue
|
|
15,643
|
|
11,497
|
|
3,962
|
|
184
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel costs
|
|
3,528
|
|
3,292
|
|
129
|
|
107
|
Agent commissions
|
|
3,821
|
|
3,821
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
1,929
|
|
1,725
|
|
105
|
|
99
|
Benefits & other policy reserve changes
|
|
2,138
|
|
—
|
|
2,138
|
|
—
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
645
|
|
138
|
|
484
|
|
23
|
Provision for title claim losses
|
|
385
|
|
385
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Interest expense
|
|
114
|
|
—
|
|
29
|
|
85
|
Total expenses
|
|
12,560
|
|
9,361
|
|
2,885
|
|
314
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$ 3,083
|
|
$ 2,136
|
|
$ 1,077
|
|
$ (130)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
713
|
|
511
|
|
220
|
|
(18)
|
Earnings (loss) from equity investments
|
|
64
|
|
58
|
|
—
|
|
6
|
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
8
|
|
—
|
|
8
|
|
—
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
20
|
|
19
|
|
—
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$ 2,422
|
|
$ 1,664
|
|
$ 865
|
|
$ (107)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - basic
|
|
$ 8.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - basic
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic
|
|
$ 8.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted
|
|
$ 8.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted
|
|
$ 8.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares - basic
|
|
285
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares - diluted
|
|
287
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Title
|
|
F&G
|
|
Corporate and
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$ 2,422
|
|
$ 1,664
|
|
$ 865
|
|
$ (107)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
8
|
|
—
|
|
8
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$ 2,414
|
|
$ 1,664
|
|
$ 857
|
|
$ (107)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$ 3,083
|
|
$ 2,136
|
|
$ 1,077
|
|
$ (130)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recognized (gains) and losses, net
|
|
62
|
|
393
|
|
(319)
|
|
(12)
|
Indexed product related derivatives
|
|
(52)
|
|
—
|
|
(52)
|
|
—
|
Purchase price amortization
|
|
99
|
|
57
|
|
26
|
|
16
|
Transaction costs
|
|
13
|
|
—
|
|
5
|
|
8
|
Other non-recurring items(1)
|
|
(284)
|
|
—
|
|
(284)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)
|
|
$ 2,921
|
|
$ 2,586
|
|
$ 453
|
|
$ (118)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments
|
|
$ (162)
|
|
$ 450
|
|
$ (624)
|
|
$ 12
|
Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
17
|
|
(108)
|
|
128
|
|
(3)
|
Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
(1)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(1)
|
Total non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
$ (146)
|
|
$ 342
|
|
$ (496)
|
|
$ 8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$ 2,268
|
|
$ 2,006
|
|
$ 361
|
|
$ (99)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted
|
|
$ 7.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) See Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information
|
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F&G
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Title
|
|
|
Corporate and
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Direct title premiums
|
|
$ 2,699
|
|
$ 2,699
|
|
$ —
|
|
$ —
|
Agency title premiums
|
|
3,599
|
|
3,599
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Escrow, title related and other fees
|
|
3,092
|
|
2,782
|
|
138
|
|
172
|
Total title and escrow
|
|
9,390
|
|
9,080
|
|
138
|
|
172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and investment income
|
|
900
|
|
151
|
|
743
|
|
6
|
Recognized gains and losses, net
|
|
488
|
|
143
|
|
352
|
|
(7)
|
Total revenue
|
|
10,778
|
|
9,374
|
|
1,233
|
|
171
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel costs
|
|
2,951
|
|
2,778
|
|
65
|
|
108
|
Agent commissions
|
|
2,749
|
|
2,749
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
1,759
|
|
1,536
|
|
75
|
|
148
|
Benefits & other policy reserve changes
|
|
866
|
|
—
|
|
866
|
|
—
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
296
|
|
149
|
|
123
|
|
24
|
Provision for title claim losses
|
|
283
|
|
283
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Interest expense
|
|
90
|
|
1
|
|
18
|
|
71
|
Total expenses
|
|
8,994
|
|
7,496
|
|
1,147
|
|
351
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$ 1,784
|
|
$ 1,878
|
|
$ 86
|
|
$ (180)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
322
|
|
432
|
|
(75)
|
|
(35)
|
Earnings from equity investments
|
|
15
|
|
14
|
|
—
|
|
1
|
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
(25)
|
|
—
|
|
(25)
|
|
—
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
25
|
|
25
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$ 1,427
|
|
$ 1,435
|
|
$ 136
|
|
$ (144)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - basic
|
|
$ 5.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - basic
|
|
$ (0.09)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic
|
|
$ 5.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted
|
|
$ 5.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted
|
|
$ (0.09)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted
|
|
$ 4.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares - basic
|
|
284
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares - diluted
|
|
286
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Title
|
|
F&G
|
|
Corporate and
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$ 1,427
|
|
$ 1,435
|
|
$ 136
|
|
$ (144)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
(25)
|
|
—
|
|
(25)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$ 1,452
|
|
$ 1,435
|
|
$ 161
|
|
$ (144)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
1,784
|
|
1,878
|
|
86
|
|
(180)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recognized (gains) and losses, net
|
|
(181)
|
|
(143)
|
|
(45)
|
|
7
|
Indexed product related derivatives
|
|
111
|
|
—
|
|
111
|
|
—
|
Debt issuance costs
|
|
5
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
5
|
Purchase price amortization
|
|
106
|
|
73
|
|
16
|
|
17
|
Transaction costs
|
|
68
|
|
—
|
|
21
|
|
47
|
Other adjustments
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)
|
|
$ 1,894
|
|
$ 1,809
|
|
$ 189
|
|
$ (104)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments
|
|
$ 110
|
|
$ (69)
|
|
$ 103
|
|
$ 76
|
Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
(29)
|
|
18
|
|
(29)
|
|
(18)
|
Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
(7)
|
|
(6)
|
|
—
|
|
(1)
|
Total non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
$ 74
|
|
$ (57)
|
|
$ 74
|
|
$ 57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$ 1,526
|
|
$ 1,378
|
|
$ 235
|
|
$ (87)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted
|
|
$ 5.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Cash and investment portfolio
|
|
|
$ 47,135
|
|
|
$ 37,766
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
4,539
|
|
|
4,495
|
Title plant
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
404
|
Total assets
|
|
|
60,690
|
|
|
50,455
|
Notes payable
|
|
|
3,096
|
|
|
2,662
|
Reserve for title claim losses
|
|
|
1,883
|
|
|
1,623
|
Secured trust deposits
|
|
|
934
|
|
|
711
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
41
|
Total equity and non-controlling interests
|
|
|
9,457
|
|
|
8,392
|
Total equity attributable to common shareholders
|
|
|
9,414
|
|
|
8,351
Title
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
Pre-tax earnings
|
$ 567
|
$ 896
|
|
|
$ 2,136
|
$ 1,878
|
Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recognized (gains) and losses, net
|
135
|
(290)
|
|
|
393
|
(143)
|
Purchase price amortization
|
15
|
18
|
|
|
57
|
73
|
Other adjustments
|
—
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
1
|
Total non-GAAP adjustments
|
150
|
(272)
|
|
|
450
|
(69)
|
Adjusted pre-tax earnings
|
$ 717
|
$ 624
|
|
|
$ 2,586
|
$ 1,809
|
Adjusted pre-tax margin
|
22.4 %
|
22.7 %
|
|
|
21.7 %
|
19.6 %
|
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
|
|
|
|
Q4 2021
|
|
Q3 2021
|
|
Q2 2021
|
|
Q1 2021
|
|
Q4 2020
|
|
Q3 2020
|
|
Q2 2020
|
|
Q1 2020
|
Quarterly Opened Orders ('000's except % data)
|
Total opened orders*
|
|
536
|
|
688
|
|
695
|
|
770
|
|
728
|
|
847
|
|
693
|
|
682
|
Total opened orders per day*
|
|
8.5
|
|
10.8
|
|
10.9
|
|
12.6
|
|
11.6
|
|
13.2
|
|
10.8
|
|
11.0
|
Purchase % of opened orders
|
|
53 %
|
|
50 %
|
|
53 %
|
|
42 %
|
|
38 %
|
|
40 %
|
|
37 %
|
|
41 %
|
Refinance % of opened orders
|
|
47 %
|
|
50 %
|
|
47 %
|
|
58 %
|
|
62 %
|
|
60 %
|
|
63 %
|
|
59 %
|
Total closed orders*
|
|
477
|
|
527
|
|
568
|
|
597
|
|
617
|
|
571
|
|
487
|
|
377
|
Total closed orders per day*
|
|
7.6
|
|
8.2
|
|
8.9
|
|
9.8
|
|
9.8
|
|
8.9
|
|
7.6
|
|
6.1
|
Purchase % of closed orders
|
|
51 %
|
|
50 %
|
|
47 %
|
|
34 %
|
|
38 %
|
|
42 %
|
|
35 %
|
|
46 %
|
Refinance % of closed orders
|
|
49 %
|
|
50 %
|
|
53 %
|
|
66 %
|
|
62 %
|
|
58 %
|
|
65 %
|
|
54 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial (millions, except orders in '000's)
|
Total commercial revenue
|
|
$ 546
|
|
$ 366
|
|
$ 347
|
|
$ 257
|
|
$ 322
|
|
$ 216
|
|
$ 184
|
|
$ 245
|
Total commercial opened orders
|
|
64.5
|
|
66.8
|
|
69.4
|
|
62.2
|
|
57.0
|
|
58.1
|
|
43.9
|
|
56.3
|
Total commercial closed orders
|
|
46.1
|
|
40.1
|
|
42.3
|
|
34.8
|
|
39.5
|
|
30.6
|
|
25.7
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
National commercial revenue
|
|
$ 313
|
|
$ 183
|
|
$ 176
|
|
$ 127
|
|
$ 177
|
|
$ 113
|
|
$ 96
|
|
$ 132
|
National commercial opened orders
|
|
26.0
|
|
27.7
|
|
27.4
|
|
23.4
|
|
21.4
|
|
21.7
|
|
15.2
|
|
21.5
|
National commercial closed orders
|
|
18.1
|
|
14.8
|
|
14.9
|
|
11.2
|
|
13.4
|
|
9.8
|
|
8.8
|
|
10.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Fee Per File
|
Fee per file
|
|
$ 3,023
|
|
$ 2,581
|
|
$ 2,444
|
|
$ 1,944
|
|
$ 2,116
|
|
$ 2,063
|
|
$ 1,889
|
|
$ 2,224
|
Residential fee per file
|
|
$ 2,158
|
|
$ 2,097
|
|
$ 2,030
|
|
$ 1,644
|
|
$ 1,661
|
|
$ 1,803
|
|
$ 1,614
|
|
$ 1,744
|
Total commercial fee per file
|
|
$ 11,800
|
|
$ 9,100
|
|
$ 8,200
|
|
$ 7,400
|
|
$ 8,200
|
|
$ 7,100
|
|
$ 7,200
|
|
$ 7,900
|
National commercial fee per file
|
|
$ 17,300
|
|
$ 12,400
|
|
$ 11,800
|
|
$ 11,300
|
|
$ 13,200
|
|
$ 11,500
|
|
$ 10,900
|
|
$ 12,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Staffing
|
Total field operations employees
|
|
13,600
|
|
13,700
|
|
13,500
|
|
13,200
|
|
12,800
|
|
12,300
|
|
10,900
|
|
12,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual title claims paid ($ millions)
|
|
$ 62
|
|
$ 55
|
|
$ 56
|
|
$ 46
|
|
$ 54
|
|
$ 50
|
|
$ 51
|
|
$ 48
|
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
Direct Orders Opened *
|
|
|
Direct Orders Closed *
|
Month
|
|
/ (% Purchase)
|
|
/ (% Purchase)
|
October 2021
|
|
|
196,000
|
53%
|
|
|
165,000
|
50%
|
November 2021
|
|
|
182,000
|
53%
|
|
|
153,000
|
50%
|
December 2021
|
|
|
158,000
|
51%
|
|
|
159,000
|
54%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter 2021
|
|
|
536,000
|
53%
|
|
|
477,000
|
51%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct Orders Opened *
|
|
|
Direct Orders Closed *
|
Month
|
|
/ (% Purchase)
|
|
|
/ (% Purchase)
|
October 2020
|
|
|
259,000
|
40%
|
|
|
210,000
|
39%
|
November 2020
|
|
|
227,000
|
38%
|
|
|
190,000
|
37%
|
December 2020
|
|
|
242,000
|
34%
|
|
|
217,000
|
38%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter 2020
|
|
|
728,000
|
38%
|
|
|
617,000
|
38%
|
|
* Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders
F&G
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|
$ 121
|
|
$ 137
|
|
|
$ 865
|
Less: Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
—
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
8
|
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders
|
$ 121
|
|
$ 139
|
|
|
$ 857
|
Non-GAAP adjustments(1,2):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recognized (gains) and losses, net
|
(76)
|
|
(76)
|
|
|
(319)
|
Indexed product related derivatives
|
32
|
|
54
|
|
|
(52)
|
Purchase price amortization
|
6
|
|
7
|
|
|
26
|
Transaction costs
|
—
|
|
4
|
|
|
5
|
Other non-recurring items(3)
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
(284)
|
Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments
|
7
|
|
—
|
|
|
128
|
Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders(1)
|
$ 90
|
|
$ 128
|
|
|
$ 361
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
Average assets under management (AAUM)(1)
|
$ 35,699
|
|
$ 27,864
|
|
|
$ 31,938
|
Net investment spread - FIA(1)
|
3.59 %
|
|
3.02 %
|
|
|
3.33 %
|
Net investment spread - All products(1)
|
2.89 %
|
|
2.55 %
|
|
|
2.81 %
|
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders
|
$ 121
|
|
$ 139
|
|
|
$ 857
|
Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders(1)
|
$ 90
|
|
$ 128
|
|
|
$ 361
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
(In millions)
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
Total sales(1)
|
|
$ 2,195
|
|
$ 1,459
|
|
|
$ 9,592
|
|
$ 4,837
|
Fixed indexed annuity (FIA) sales(1)
|
|
$ 1,055
|
|
$ 947
|
|
|
$ 4,310
|
|
$ 3,459
|
Total annuity sales(1)
|
|
$ 1,356
|
|
$ 1,309
|
|
|
$ 6,048
|
|
$ 4,235
|
Institutional sales(1)(4)
|
|
$ 811
|
|
$ 100
|
|
|
$ 3,457
|
|
$ 200
Footnotes:
- Non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section below for additional information.
- Amounts are net of offsets related to value of business acquired (VOBA), deferred acquisition cost (DAC), deferred sale inducement (DSI) amortization, and unearned revenue (UREV) amortization, as applicable.
- Reflects adjustments to benefits and other changes in policy reserves and depreciation and amortization resulting from the implementation of a new actuarial valuation system.
- Institutional sales include funding agreements (FABN/FHLB) and pension risk transfer.
DEFINITIONS
Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Common Shareholders (Adjusted Net Earnings)
- Recognized (gains) and losses, net: the impact of net investment gains/losses, including changes in allowance for expected credit losses and other than temporary impairment ("OTTI") losses, recognized in operations; the impact of market volatility on the alternative asset portfolio that differ from management's expectation of returns over the life of these assets; and the effect of changes in fair value of the reinsurance related embedded derivative;
- Indexed product related derivatives: the impacts related to changes in the fair value, including both realized and unrealized gains and losses, of index product related derivatives and embedded derivatives, net of hedging cost;
- Purchase price amortization: the impacts related to the amortization of certain intangibles (internally developed software, trademarks and value of distribution asset (VODA)) recognized as a result of acquisition activities;
- Transaction costs: the impacts related to acquisition, integration and merger related items; and
- Other "non-recurring", "infrequent" or "unusual items": Management excludes certain items determined to be "non-recurring", "infrequent" or "unusual" from adjusted net earnings when incurred if it is determined these expenses are not a reflection of the core business and when the nature of the item is such that it is not reasonably likely to recur within two years and/or there was not a similar item in the preceding two years.
Net Investment Spread
Assets Under Management (AUM)
- total invested assets at amortized cost, excluding derivatives;
- related party loans and investments;
- accrued investment income;
- the net payable/receivable for the purchase/sale of investments, and
- cash and cash equivalents excluding derivative collateral at the beginning of the period and the end of each month in the period, divided by the total number of months in the period plus one.
Average Assets Under Management (AAUM)
Sales
View original content:
SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.