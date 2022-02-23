Edrington Americas Names CRC PR Agency of Record for The Glenrothes Single Malt Scotch

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 1879, The Glenrothes is raising its profile in the U.S. and broadening awareness among the most discerning, ultra-premium scotch whisky enthusiasts. The brand's new platform, Look Beyond, acknowledges that the most successful individuals are on a continual quest for knowledge – they never stop learning and discovering. It is an ethos that embodies The Glenrothes brand and the craftspeople at its legendary distillery, located alongside the idyllic river Spey; artisans who are always seeking and questioning ways to make their award-winning whisky yet better.

"We're out to disrupt the normal, expected ways luxury brands go to market. CRC's understanding of discerning consumers, and their demonstrated expertise breaking through to them, will be critical to bringing The Glenrothes to ideal audiences," said Lindsey Nauman, Senior Brand Manager, Edrington. For more information about The Glenrothes, visit www.theglenrothes.com

"We're thrilled to partner with The Glenrothes, bringing both CRC's luxury consumer lifestyle experience and 360's adult beverage expertise to this important moment for The Glenrothes," said Cindy Riccio, executive vice president and general manager for CRC at 360PR+. "We're looking forward to creating awareness that engages consumers with Glenrothes' invitation to Look Beyond and drives sales throughout the year."

CRC is part of the 360PR+ family of agencies. Established in 2007, CRC was recognized in 2018, 2019 and 2020 as one of the top 20 NYC PR firms, selected from more than 2,000 firms based on reputation, credibility, experience and professionalism as ranked by Expertise.com. CRC has also been named one of the top New York Specialty Agencies by the New York Observer. 360PR+ is a leading independent agency with a reputation for excellence in consumer and b2b marketing, offering clients reach and expertise in 100+ cities around the world as a partner in PROI Worldwide. For more information, visit www.360PR.plus and www.cricciocomm.com.

ABOUT EDRINGTON

Edrington's vision is to give more by crafting exceptional ultra-premium spirit brands. The Macallan is our central focus, supported by Highland Park and The Glenrothes in the fast-growing single malt category and Naked Malt in the blended malt category. Our portfolio is completed with The Famous Grouse Blended Scotch Whisky, Noble Oak bourbon and Brugal premium rum from the Dominican Republic. Edrington also has strategic partnerships with No.3 London Dry Gin and Wyoming Whiskey in the American Whiskey category.

Edrington is headquartered in Scotland and employs over 3,500 people in its wholly owned and joint venture companies, with over 70% employed overseas. We own our route to market in 16 countries and distribute our brands to more than 100 countries around the world through joint ventures and third-party agreements. Edrington Americas is headquartered in New York, NY with regional offices in Miami and Orange County. To learn more visit https://www.edrington.com, and to find our brands visit https://www.findourspirits.com.

Edrington's principal shareholder is The Robertson Trust, which has donated over £300 million to charitable causes in Scotland since 1961. Our business is underpinned by the Edrington values of giving, respect, integrity and excellence.

CRC, a 360PR+ agency, and leading independent PR & digital marketing agency based in NYC, announced that it has been selected as agency of record (AOR) for The Glenrothes single malt scotch whisky by Edrington Americas, the brand's owner.

