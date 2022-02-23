Dana Incorporated Reports 2021 Financial Results, Issues Guidance for 2022 Company Announces Strong Three-year Sales Backlog of $800 Million, Half from Electrified-vehicle Programs

Full-year Results

Sales of $8.9 billion , an increase of $1.8 billion

Net income attributable to Dana of $197 million , an increase of $228 million

Diluted EPS of $1.35 , an increase of $1.56

Adjusted EBITDA of $795 million ; margin of 8.9 percent of sales

Diluted adjusted EPS of $1.66 , an improvement of $1.27

Operating cash flow of $158 million

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021.

"Despite a year of unprecedented challenges impacting the global mobility industry, including substantial supply-chain constraints and cost inflation, Dana had significantly stronger sales, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS in 2021," said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and CEO. "As we look forward to 2022, we expect to see some easing later this year of the challenges that have hindered our customers' ability to produce vehicles, and we are well positioned to benefit from simultaneous recovery in all three of our end markets. In addition to this market recovery and cyclical growth, about half of our $800 million of new business sales backlog is coming online this year, representing above-market growth, with half of our backlog coming from electrification."

Fourth-quarter 2021 Financial Results

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $2.27 billion, compared with $2.11 billion in the same period of 2020, representing a $165 million increase driven by strong customer demand in our heavy-vehicle markets and the recovery of commodity cost inflation.

Net income attributable to Dana was $25 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $40 million in the same period of 2020. The year-over-year decline was due to higher input costs for commodities, transportation, labor, and energy combined with production inefficiencies driven by inconsistent customer order patterns. The impact of the period cost related to our new U.S. labor agreement was offset by lower restructuring charges. The fourth quarter of 2021 benefited from a $51 million gain resulting from a facility sale-leaseback transaction.

Reported diluted earnings per share were $0.18, compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.27 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $118 million, compared with $192 million for the same period in 2020. Profit margin compression in the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by higher input costs, including higher commodity costs, and the $17 million of period cost related to our new U.S. labor agreement.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share, which do not include the benefit of the sale-leaseback transaction, were negligible in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $0.24 in the same period of the prior year. The lower year-over-year comparison was primarily due to lower earnings resulting from higher input costs and the period cost related to a new U.S. labor agreement.

Operating cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $139 million, compared with $191 million in the same period of 2020. Free cash flow was a use of $2 million, compared with free cash flow of $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Cash flow use in this year's fourth quarter was driven by higher working capital requirements, primarily inventory, resulting from customer schedule disruptions and supply-chain challenges.

Full-year 2021 Financial Results

Sales for 2021 were $8.9 billion, compared with $7.1 billion in 2020. The increase of $1.8 billion is primarily attributable to stronger demand across all mobility markets.

The net income attributable to Dana was $197 million, compared with a net loss of $31 million in 2020.

Reported diluted earnings per share were a gain of $1.35, compared with a net loss of $0.21 in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 was $795 million or 8.9 percent of sales, compared with $593 million or 8.3 percent of sales in 2020. Margin headwinds were driven by higher commodity costs, production inefficiencies caused by OEM supply chain disruptions, and cost inflation in transportation, energy, and labor.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share for 2021 were $1.66, compared with $0.39 in 2020.

The company reported operating cash flow of $158 million in 2021. Free cash flow was a use of $211 million, compared with free cash flow of $60 million in 2020. Cash flow use in this year was driven by higher inventory requirements resulting from customer schedule disruptions and supply-chain challenges, compared with lower inventory levels in 2020 due primarily to actions taken to reduce inventory levels, preserving working capital, in response to the COVID pandemic.

"Global supply-chain disruptions, high commodity costs, and labor and semiconductor shortages have continued to disrupt our customers' production patterns that, in turn, have pressured our margins and limited free cash flow over the past year," said Timothy Kraus, Dana senior vice president and chief financial officer. "We carried higher levels of inventory in 2021 to protect our ability to supply our customers and mitigate ongoing global supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages. As these challenges begin to subside, we anticipate a sustained recovery period as low end-market inventory levels, combined with strong end-consumer demand, drive higher sales and a more stable production environment, allowing us to drastically reduce our inventory as well as improve margins."

2022 Financial Targets 1

Sales of $9.6 to $10.1 billion ;

Adjusted EBITDA of $900 million to $1.0 billion , an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 9.6 percent at the midpoint of the range;

Diluted adjusted EPS of $2.05 to $2.55 ;

Operating cash flow of approximately 6.5 to 7.5 percent of sales; and

Free cash flow of approximately 2.5 to 3.5 percent of sales.

1Net income and diluted EPS guidance are not provided, as discussed below in Non-GAAP Financial Information.

DANA INCORPORATED Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020













Three Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts)

December 31,



2021

2020 Net sales

$ 2,273

$ 2,108 Costs and expenses







Cost of sales

2,145

1,897 Selling, general and administrative expenses

112

122 Amortization of intangibles

3

3 Restructuring charges, net

(2)

13 Other income (expense), net

65

27 Earnings before interest and income taxes

80

100 Loss on extinguishment of debt

(5)

(3) Interest income

3

2 Interest expense

32

39 Earnings before income taxes

46

60 Income tax expense

16

24 Equity in earnings of affiliates

(1)

3 Net income

29

39 Less: Noncontrolling interests net income

5

4 Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss

(1)

(5) Net income attributable to the parent company

$ 25

$ 40









Net income per share available to common stockholders







Basic

$ 0.18

$ 0.28 Diluted

$ 0.18

$ 0.27









Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic

144.3

144.6 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted

145.8

145.7

DANA INCORPORATED Consolidated Statement of Operations For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020













Year Ended (In millions, except per share amounts)

December 31,



2021

2020 Net sales

$ 8,945

$ 7,106 Costs and expenses







Cost of sales

8,108

6,485 Selling, general and administrative expenses

460

421 Amortization of intangibles

14

13 Restructuring charges, net





34 Impairment of goodwill





(51) Other income (expense), net

32

22 Earnings before interest and income taxes

395

124 Loss on extinguishment of debt

(29)

(8) Interest income

9

9 Interest expense

131

138 Earnings (loss) before income taxes

244

(13) Income tax expense

72

58 Equity in earnings of affiliates

28

20 Net income (loss)

200

(51) Less: Noncontrolling interests net income

14

10 Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss

(11)

(30) Net income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ 197

$ (31)









Net income (loss) per share available to common stockholders







Basic

$ 1.36

$ (0.21) Diluted

$ 1.35

$ (0.21)









Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic

144.8

144.5 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted

146.2

144.5

DANA INCORPORATED Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

















Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,





2021

2020 Net income

$ 29

$ 39 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:









Currency translation adjustments 2

56

Hedging gains and losses 5

(1)

Defined benefit plans 42

(2)

Other comprehensive income 49

53 Total comprehensive income

78

92

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(4)

(20)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

1

11 Comprehensive income attributable to the parent company

$ 75

$ 83

DANA INCORPORATED Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

















Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,





2021

2020 Net income (loss)

$ 200

$ (51) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:









Currency translation adjustments

(9)

(77)

Hedging gains and losses

(5)

39

Defined benefit plans

53

9

Other comprehensive income (loss)

39

(29) Total comprehensive income (loss)

239

(80)

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2)

(27)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

1

36 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ 238

$ (71)

DANA INCORPORATED Consolidated Balance Sheet As of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020













(In millions, except share and per share amounts)

December 31,

December 31,







2021

2020 Assets









Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 268

$ 559 Marketable securities

17

21 Accounts receivable









Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $7 in 2021 and $7 in 2020

1,321

1,201

Other

220

231 Inventories

1,564

1,149 Other current assets

196

127



Total current assets

3,586

3,288 Goodwill

482

479 Intangibles

233

236 Deferred tax assets

580

611 Other noncurrent assets

131

169 Investments in affiliates

174

152 Operating lease assets

247

190 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,199

2,251



Total assets

$ 7,632

$ 7,376













Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities







Short-term debt

$ 23

$ 26 Current portion of long-term debt

8

8 Accounts payable

1,571

1,331 Accrued payroll and employee benefits

184

190 Taxes on income

41

35 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

43

43 Other accrued liabilities

304

308



Total current liabilities

2,174

1,941 Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $26 in 2021 and $27 in 2020

2,386

2,420 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

209

154 Pension and postretirement obligations

398

479 Other noncurrent liabilities

292

368



Total liabilities

5,459

5,362 Commitments and contingencies







Redeemable noncontrolling interests

198

180 Parent company stockholders' equity









Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,











no shares outstanding

-

-

Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,











144,238,660 and 144,515,658 shares outstanding

2

2

Additional paid-in capital

2,427

2,408

Retained earnings

662

530

Treasury stock, at cost (11,661,591 and 10,442,582 shares)

(184)

(156)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(985)

(1,026)



Total parent company stockholders' equity

1,922

1,758 Noncontrolling interests

53

76



Total equity

1,975

1,834



Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity

$ 7,632

$ 7,376

DANA INCORPORATED Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020













Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2021

2020 Operating activities







Net income

$ 29

$ 39 Depreciation

93

88 Amortization

6

5 Amortization of deferred financing charges

1

2 Write-off of deferred financing costs

5

3 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received

1

2 Stock compensation expense

2

9 Deferred income taxes

(9)

(7) Pension expense, net

(1)



Gain on sale leaseback

(66)



Change in working capital

46

97 Change in other noncurrent assets and liabilities

(1)

(22) Other, net

33

(25) Net cash provided by operating activities

139

191









Investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(141)

(145) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

81

1 Investments in affiliates





(17) Purchases of marketable securities

(7)

(8) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

8

9 Proceeds from sale of equity affiliate

29

21 Settlements of undesignated derivatives

(2)



Other, net

(1)

5 Net cash used in investing activities

(33)

(134)









Financing activities







Net change in short-term debt

(46)

11 Proceeds from long-term debt

355

(4) Repayment of long-term debt

(351)

(468) Deferred financing payments

(5)



Dividends paid to common stockholders

(14)



Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(5)

(1) Sale of interest to noncontrolling shareholder





2 Contributions from noncontrolling interests

8

1 Deconsolidation of non-wholly owned subsidiary





(14) Payments to acquire noncontrolling interests





(6) Other, net

2

1 Net cash used in financing activities

(56)

(478)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

50

(421) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period

239

966 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

(2)

22 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period

$ 287

$ 567

DANA INCORPORATED Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020













Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2021

2020 Operating activities







Net income (loss)

$ 200

$ (51) Depreciation

365

345 Amortization

24

20 Amortization of deferred financing charges

6

8 Redemption premium on debt

21



Write-off of deferred financing costs

8

8 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received

(10)

7 Stock compensation expense

17

14 Deferred income taxes

(1)

(35) Pension expense, net

(1)

3 Gain on sale leaseback

(66)



Impairment of goodwill





51 Change in working capital

(455)

47 Change in other noncurrent assets and liabilities

(3)

(20) Other, net

53

(11) Net cash provided by operating activities

158

386









Investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(369)

(326) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

85

11 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(18)

(6) Investments in affiliates

(23)

(21) Proceeds from sale of subsidiary, net of cash disposed

(4)



Purchases of marketable securities

(32)

(44) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

30

5 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

35

36 Proceeds from sale of equity affiliate

29

21 Settlement of terminated fixed-to-fixed cross currency swap

(22)



Settlements of undesignated derivatives

(4)

(5) Other, net





2 Net cash used in investing activities

(293)

(327)









Financing activities







Net change in short-term debt

(3)

9 Proceeds from long-term debt

1,157

508 Repayment of long-term debt

(1,156)

(480) Redemption premium on debt

(21)



Deferred financing payments

(18)

(13) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(58)

(15) Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(15)

(11) Sale of interest to noncontrolling shareholder





9 Contributions from noncontrolling interests

14

4 Deconsolidation of non-wholly owned subsidiary

(6)

(14) Payments to acquire noncontrolling interests





(7) Repurchases of common stock

(23)



Other, net

2

(2) Net cash used in financing activities

(127)

(12)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(262)

47 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period

567

518 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

(18)

2 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period

$ 287

$ 567

DANA INCORPORATED Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)















Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2021

2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 139

$ 191 Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(141)

(145) Free cash flow

(2)

46 Discretionary pension contributions









Adjusted free cash flow

$ (2)

$ 46















Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 158

$ 386 Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(369)

(326) Free cash flow

(211)

60 Discretionary pension contributions









Adjusted free cash flow

$ (211)

$ 60

DANA INCORPORATED Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020













Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2021

2020 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 974

$ 980 Commercial Vehicle

400

333 Off-Highway

662

531 Power Technologies

237

264 Total Sales

$ 2,273

$ 2,108









Segment EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 33

$ 99 Commercial Vehicle

(5)

8 Off-Highway

77

58 Power Technologies

12

31 Total Segment EBITDA

117

196 Corporate expense and other items, net

1

(4) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 118

$ 192

DANA INCORPORATED Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020













Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2021

2020 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 3,773

$ 3,038 Commercial Vehicle

1,532

1,185 Off-Highway

2,593

1,966 Power Technologies

1,047

917 Total Sales

$ 8,945

$ 7,106









Segment EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 274

$ 239 Commercial Vehicle

48

40 Off-Highway

353

230 Power Technologies

123

94 Total Segment EBITDA

798

603 Corporate expense and other items, net

(3)

(10) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 795

$ 593

DANA INCORPORATED Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020













Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2021

2020 Segment EBITDA

$ 117

$ 196 Corporate expense and other items, net

1

(4) Adjusted EBITDA

118

192 Depreciation

(93)

(88) Amortization

(6)

(5) Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(3)

(2) Restructuring charges, net

2

(13) Stock compensation expense

(2)

(9) Strategic transaction expenses

(2)

(5) Amounts attributable to previously divested/closed operations

(1)

(1) Gain on investment in Hyliion





33 Gain on sale leaseback

66



Other items

1

(2) Earnings before interest and income taxes

80

100 Loss on extinguishment of debt

(5)

(3) Interest income

3

2 Interest expense

32

39 Earnings before income taxes

46

60 Income tax expense

16

24 Equity in earnings of affiliates

(1)

3 Net income

$ 29

$ 39

DANA INCORPORATED Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020













Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2021

2020 Segment EBITDA

$ 798

$ 603 Corporate expense and other items, net

(3)

(10) Adjusted EBITDA

795

593 Depreciation

(365)

(345) Amortization

(24)

(20) Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(10)

(10) Restructuring charges, net





(34) Stock compensation expense

(17)

(14) Strategic transaction expenses

(13)

(20) Amounts attributable to previously divested/closed operations

(2)

(1) Gain (loss) on investment in Hyliion

(20)

33 Loss on disposal group held for sale

(7)



Loss on de-designation of fixed-to-fixed cross currency swaps

(9)



Gain on sale leaseback

66



Impairment of goodwill





(51) Other items

1

(7) Earnings before interest and income taxes

395

124 Loss on extinguishment of debt

(29)

(8) Interest income

9

9 Interest expense

131

138 Earnings (loss) before income taxes

244

(13) Income tax expense

72

58 Equity in earnings of affiliates

28

20 Net income (loss)

$ 200

$ (51)

DANA INCORPORATED Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020











(In millions, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended





December 31,





2021

2020 Net income attributable to parent company

$ 25

$ 40 Items impacting income before income taxes:









Amortization

5

4

Restructuring charges, net

(2)

12

Strategic transaction expenses

5

6

Gain on investment in Hyliion





(33)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

5

3

Gain on sale leaseback

(66)





Other items

(2)



Items impacting income taxes:









Net income tax expense on items above

14

7

Income tax expense (benefit) attributable to various discrete tax matters

16

(4) Adjusted net income attributable to the parent

$ -

$ 35











Diluted shares - as reported

145.8

145.7 Adjusted diluted shares

145.8

145.7











Diluted adjusted EPS

$ -

$ 0.24

DANA INCORPORATED Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent Company to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020











(In millions, except per share amounts)













Year Ended





December 31,





2021

2020 Net income (loss) attributable to parent company

$ 197

$ (31) Items impacting income before income taxes:









Amortization

20

17

Restructuring charges, net





33

Strategic transaction expenses

13

21

(Gain) loss on investment in Hyliion

20

(33)

Loss on disposal group held for sale

7





Loss on extinguishment of debt

29

8

Loss on de-designation of fixed-to-fixed cross currency swaps

9





Gain on sale leaseback

(66)





Other items

3





Impairment of goodwill





31 Items impacting income taxes:









Net income tax benefit on items above





(7)

Income tax expense attributable to various discrete tax matters

11

18 Adjusted net income attributable to the parent

$ 243

$ 57











Diluted shares - as reported

146.2

144.5 Adjusted diluted shares

146.2

145.1











Diluted adjusted EPS

$ 1.66

$ 0.39

