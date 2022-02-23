Corelight Achieves 200% Year-over-Year Growth in the Latest Quarter as Demand for Evidence-Based Security Solutions Surges

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corelight, provider of the industry's leading open network detection and response (NDR) platform, today announced 200% year-over-year growth in new annual recurring revenue (NARR) in its latest quarter, signaling its position as a market leader in the NDR space. With offerings capable of disrupting attacks in physical, virtual and cloud environments, Corelight is providing customers with the level of visibility needed to perform next level analytics, faster investigations and expert threat hunting.

Corelight signals its position as a market leader in the network detection and response (NDR) space

To support continued growth, the company also announced it has appointed former Exabeam executive, Rajiv Taneja as its first chief development officer, and Loree Farrar as senior vice president of people, to the leadership team.

"It is a privilege to serve and to learn from our customers and community, who are leading the adoption of evidence-based security," said Brian Dye, CEO of Corelight. "The right evidence enables them to drive faster time-to-response decisions and fend off the latest attacks, and in turn what we learn enables us to share insights from these leading organizations across the broader market.

"To best fulfill our mission as we grow, I am delighted to welcome top notch talent to our executive team," continued Dye. "Rajiv and Loree bring a combination of talent, cultural fit and domain expertise that are uniquely suited to Corelight. Both executives have helped companies and teams gracefully scale to meet the needs of both customers and employees. I am excited to work alongside each of them."

As chief development officer, Taneja will be responsible for continuing to scale the Corelight Open NDR platform with new software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud offerings, expanding machine-learning and analytics capabilities, and ensuring Corelight delivers the right technical architecture, use cases and workflows that will help to meet and exceed customer expectations.

He joins Corelight from Exabeam where he led a global team responsible for the development of the company's next generation SIEM and XDR platforms. Prior to Exabeam, Rajiv spent several years at Cisco as the vice president of engineering for the network and security group leading a global team with responsibility for Cisco's IoT, network virtualization, unified threat management, and enterprise routing products.

"With rapid evolution of hybrid environments and the increase in cyberthreats, Corelight is poised to drive significant adoption of solutions that provide the critical data evidence necessary to help security teams understand network and cloud activity," said Taneja. "I am excited to join the team to help scale the company and create solutions that extend the on-premise product portfolio with both cloud and SaaS solutions that deliver powerful functionality with increased velocity."

Farrar brings more than three decades of experience driving and building collaborative, mission-driven cultures at a variety of high-growth technology companies. She is known for her data centric approach to measuring HR programs, as well as her intensive focus on driving success for both the business and its people. As SVP of people, she will be responsible for corporate culture, training, recruiting, diversity, compensation, benefits, and communications across a global team.

"Corelight's vision and thoughtful focus on protecting corporate culture, really resonated with me," said Farrar. "This clear sense of purpose and the opportunity to be part of a company that is working towards a common good is why I am delighted to be part of the team."

Prior to joining Corelight, Farrar was the senior HR executive at InsideView. Under her leadership, she developed and managed a variety of innovative approaches to culture and engagement, global benefits and recruiting, leading to InsideView's growth and successful acquisition by Demandbase. She has previously held executive HR positions at SunPower Corporation, Portal Software and StorageTek, as well as seven years at Yahoo! where she was responsible for measuring and driving engagement for the more than 15,000-person company.

About Corelight

Corelight provides security teams with network evidence so they can protect the world's most critical organizations and companies. Corelight's global customers include Fortune 500 companies, major government agencies, and large research universities. Based in San Francisco, Corelight is an open-core security company founded by the creators of Zeek® , the widely-used network security technology. For more information, www.corelight.com .

