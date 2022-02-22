Messer to Meet Growing Demand with New Air Separation Unit in McGregor, Texas

Solar panels will supply energy for the Air Separation Unit making it the first plant of its kind in the U.S.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Messer today announced an over $50 million investment to build a large-scale air separation unit (ASU) in McGregor, Texas. The new ASU will operate substantially off of energy supplied from an onsite solar panel array. It is the first Messer plant to be powered by a co-located renewable energy source, helping to reduce carbon footprint. This effort aligns with the company's core values of environmental protection and sustainability.

"With our expansion in Texas and the inclusion of solar energy, Messer is focused on sustainability and environmental protection," said Jens Luehring, President & CEO, Messer Americas. "As we move to a renewable-based future, this investment is integral to our green energy initiatives as we continue to serve our customers with a reliable source of supply."

The new plant will produce gases that fuel growth in central Texas, supporting burgeoning industries in the area including aerospace, chemical, electronics, food and beverage as well as healthcare, metals and oil and gas. The ASU is slated for completion in Q2, 2024.

"On behalf of the City of McGregor, we are excited to welcome Messer to our community. Over the years, as we have developed our Industrial Park, we have become highly selective in what types of people and industries we want to attract and invest our future in. Messer checks all of the boxes. They bring cutting edge technology, high quality jobs, and most importantly, first class people. We look forward to our future together," said Jim Hering, Mayor, City of McGregor.

"The McLennan County Commissioners Court is very happy to welcome Messer to our county. McLennan County continues to welcome business growth to the region. Messer's new production facility will expand the area's supplier network, providing our new and existing employers with important resources with local proximity. I predict Messer will find a welcoming community, willing to work hand-in-hand for a long-term partnership," said Judge Scott Felton, McLennan County.

About Messer Americas

Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world, and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North and South America. Messer offers over 120 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty and electronic gases. The company delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Health and safety, sustainability practices and environmental protection are core Messer values that are embedded in the company's daily operations.

Messer Americas is part of the Messer SE & Co. KGaA, representing a USD ~3.8 billion enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com

