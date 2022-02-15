STANLEY+Techstars Accelerator Announces Class of 2022

TOWSON, Md., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) has announced the ten companies selected to participate in this year's STANLEY+Techstars Accelerator. The class of 2022 cohort will focus on technologies that enable the electrification of consumer and industrial products through the implementation of battery technology, advanced and recyclable materials, microprocessors, robots, consumer appliances and services.

Stanley Black & Decker (PRNewsfoto/Stanley Black & Decker) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited for the 2022 cohort and their potential to bring continued innovation to the electrification industry," said Mark Maybury, Chief Technology Officer, Stanley Black & Decker. "At Stanley Black & Decker, we believe electrification will open new doors for future-forward design and function for many of our consumer and industrial products. This year's class represent a diverse group of global startups positioned to make a meaningful impact. We are eager to energize these startups in the city of Baltimore, a top-tier innovation hub, to revolutionize electrification."

The 2022 class will participate in a three-month program, taking place in Baltimore, near Stanley Black & Decker's Tools & Storage headquarters and where BLACK+DECKER was founded in 1910. The program will kick-off this week and will culminate with demo and investor days in late May. This year's program will be hybrid, utilizing both a virtual and in-person format. The class of startups represent the states of Arizona, California, Florida, Texas, and Virginia and the countries of Canada, Germany and Ireland.

The 2022 cohort will work alongside local mentors and partner with Upsurge Baltimore, which is propelling Baltimore into a top-tier innovation hub and the country's first Equitech city. UpSurge is helping to launch, support, attract, grow and celebrate high-impact startups in Baltimore.

Presenting the STANLEY+Techstars Class of 2022

Next Generation Batteries / Electric Power: These companies are focused on technologies for rapid charge, high power, advanced and recyclable materials and the electrification infrastructure:

Plazmod

Mattery / Chargd

Electrification: These companies are focused on the advancement of electric powered products (e.g. battery powered tools, outdoor equipment, home products), applications that accelerate energy efficiency and/or savings and tools for the electrified world:

Kitchenery

MeterLeader

Athenai

Autonomy and Sustainability: These companies are focused on automation solutions for products or manufacturing that promote efficiency, effectiveness and circularity:

Molg

Flora Coatings

Helgen Technologies

Revolute Robotics

Autonopia

To learn more visit: https://www.techstars.com/accelerators/stanley

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY, Cub Cadet, Hustler and Troy-Bilt. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

About Techstars

The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 2,900 companies with a combined market cap of more than $189B. www.techstars.com

About UpSurge Baltimore

UpSurge Baltimore is building an engine to propel Baltimore into the top tier of US innovation cities., envisioning Baltimore not just as the next great tech city, but as the world's first Equitech City. Equitech is a force multiplier on a tech economy - where diversity is a competitive advantage. UpSurge's work centers on founders, tech-enabled and scale businesses, helping to launch, support, grow and celebrate high-impact startups. The organization is also developing strategies to attract new companies, talent and capital to Baltimore. Over time, not only will entrepreneurs and investors around the world look to Baltimore as a launching pad for transformational companies, but more Baltimoreans will see the knowledge economy as a pathway for their own upwardly mobile futures. www.upsurgebaltimore.com

