Sesame Software Launches Vertica Data Connector for High-Volume Connectivity to Cloud and On-Premise Applications Sesame Software's Data Management Suite, Relational Junction, empowers Vertica Users to Integrate Data Across All Platforms

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Software, the innovative leader in Enterprise Data Management and creator of Relational Junction, today announced its rapid data connector for Vertica. Relational Junction provides ETL, ELT, transform, and complete integration of Vertica data - on-prem, on-cloud, or anywhere in between.

Relational Junction Data Warehouse and Integration (PRNewsFoto/Sesame Software, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Relational Junction enables users to integrate Vertica data with a wide variety of data sources to ensure company data is broadly available. With Relational Junction, users can construct data pipelines in minutes and replicate data to virtually any destination, including cloud data warehouses such Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, Snowflake, Microsoft Azure, as well as on-premises databases such as Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, and MySQL to name a few.

Key Benefits Include:

Connect internal and external data sources to Vertica in minutes

Synchronize Vertica with Salesforce, Oracle, and other back-office systems

Access the complete Vertica data model for a comprehensive view of data

Unify IT systems and auto-scale business processes across applications

Integrate data into analytical and operational layers without heavy, repetitive lifting

No coding, data mapping, or maintenance required

Relational Junction: The Complete Solution

Relational Junction combines integration, replication, data warehousing, and compliance to cover all of your data needs. This unified platform simplifies your data architecture by eliminating the data silos that traditionally separate analytics and data science. Relational Junction helps data teams simplify data movement with improved data reliability and cloud-scale production operations to help build the best foundation for data analysis.

Request a demo to learn more about how Relational Junction integrates Vertica with the data sources and applications within your tech stack!

About Vertica

Vertica supports a variety of computational processing, BI, and analytics applications. Designed to build intelligent applications using a scalable, hybrid database platform that has everything built in—from in-memory performance and advanced security to in-database analytics.

About Sesame Software

Sesame Software is the Enterprise Data Management leader, delivering data rapidly for enhanced reporting and analytics. Sesame Software's data platform offers superior solutions for data warehousing, integration, as well as backup, and compliance to fit your business needs. Quickly connect to SaaS, on-premise, and cloud applications for accelerated insights. Learn more today!

Media Contact:

Crystal Duarte

Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

Sesame Software

crystal.duarte@sesamesoftware.com

