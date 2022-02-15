Olympus Awarded Vizient Contract for Single-use Bronchoscopes

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus today announced it has been awarded the new Vizient Single-Use Visualization Devices contract for its single-use bronchoscope portfolio. The Olympus single-use bronchoscope portfolio is made up of the five premium H-SteriScope™ single-use bronchoscopes that can be used in complement with Olympus' leading re-usable bronchoscope portfolio already available within Vizient's contract portfolio.

Olympus has been awarded the Vizient Single-Use Visualization Devices contract for its single-use bronchoscope portfolio, which includes five models of the single-use H-SteriScope™ bronchoscopes offering efficiency, control and variety to healthcare providers. (PRNewswire)

Vizient is the largest GPO in the U.S. serving more than half of the healthcare organizations nationwide. Vizient members represent a diverse base of integrated delivery networks, academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals and non-acute health care providers that collectively have more than $110 billion in annual purchasing volume.

"Olympus is thrilled to be chosen as a supplier in bronchoscopy by Vizient," said Kevin Mancini, Vice President for the Respiratory Business Unit at Olympus America Inc. "Our leadership in endoscopy allows us to provide a full portfolio of endoscopes with attributes that can match physician needs for each specific case."

The total Olympus portfolio of premium single-use bronchoscopes, available through this new agreement, and re-usable bronchoscopes, available through earlier Vizient contracts, give physicians access at contracted pricing to a comprehensive selection of bronchoscopes for any procedure and site of care. A full and robust portfolio ensures the right bronchoscope is available when and where needed for both basic and advanced diagnostic and therapeutic pulmonary procedures.

The advanced H-SteriScope portfolio includes five single-use bronchoscopes that offer efficiency, control and variety to healthcare providers. The H-SteriScopes range in size from ultra-thin to extra-large with working channels up to 3.2 mm to fulfill a variety of clinical needs. Differentiating features of the H-SteriScopes that are useful in respiratory care include 90° rotation left and right, 210° angulation up and down, and passive bending for enhanced maneuverability.

The new Olympus single-use bronchoscope portfolio complies with the latest safety recommendations from the FDA to advance performance in the bronchoscopy suite.

For more information, visit the medical.olympusamerica.com/single-use-bronchoscopes.

About Olympus

Olympus uses innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing to help healthcare professionals deliver diagnostic, therapeutic, and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs, and enhance the quality of life for patients. Olympus' portfolio includes endoscopes, laparoscopes, and video imaging systems, as well as surgical energy devices, system integration solutions, medical services, and a wide range of EndoTherapy instruments. For more information, visit medical.olympusamerica.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Olympus Medical Systems Group) (PRNewswire)

