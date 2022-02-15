Model Portfolios Scored Big Returns on The Wealth Advisor's Top 100 Winning Strategies List

Interactive model and strategist showcase spotlights 14 asset managers that delivered benchmark breaking results for 2021, and helps financial advisors choose the best performing portfolios from BlackRock, Invesco, Morningstar and hard-to-find boutique asset managers

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wealth Advisor (TheWealthAdvisor.com), a Marina Media, LLC outlet, has published a fully validated list of the "Top 100 Model Portfolios and SMAs" which provides financial advisors with access to a ranked list of the best performing model portfolios and separately managed accounts (SMAs). The list provides dynamic performance and metrics, and is designed to help advisors jumpstart their model-only investment strategies by quickly and easily researching the best potential products and partners.

The Top 100 is an interactive, online digital dashboard that showcases models totaling $22 billion in managed assets from 14 providers including BlackRock, Invesco, Morningstar and 11 specialist boutique asset managers. It ranks model portfolios and SMAs by annualized one-year return and provides each vehicle's expense ratio, drawdown, Sharpe Ratio, standard deviation, tracking error, category or allocation, assets, and supported Turnkey Asset Management Programs (TAMPs) with sorting and filtering capabilities.

Scott Martin, editor-in-chief of The Wealth Advisor, said: "Our goal is to make sure advisors don't miss out on the real innovators in model portfolios, especially when so many of them outperformed everything else around. Each brings something different to the table, and we hope advisors and wealth managers take this unique opportunity to explore what the best performing model portfolios have to offer."

The Top 100 is part of The Wealth Advisor inaugural 2022 Model Portfolio and SMA Strategists - Manager Profiles and Selection Guide (pdf) which provides comprehensive guidance on how to navigate the model portfolio ecosystem along with detailed model information from category winners. Financial advisors can also gain access to the Digital Model Dashboard (https://lp.thewealthadvisor.com/Airtable_MPS2022.html), a full online selection of 400+ models and SMAs managing $40B in assets. (PRNewswire)

