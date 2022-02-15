Black History Month
M&T Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter Common Stock Dividend

Published: Feb. 15, 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share on its common stock.  The dividend will be payable March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2022.

About M&T
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138

Media Contact
Maya Dillon
(646) 735-1958

