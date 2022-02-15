ISG Adds Depth and Expertise to Design and Commissioning Teams

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISG, a nationally recognized architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm, is excited to announce the acquisition of Bloomington-based engineering firm Martin Pevzner Engineering. Martin Pevzner provides full mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems design services for a wide range of business units, specializing in education, commercial, and housing.

Founded in 2000 by Roger Martin, PE, Boris Pevzner, PE, and Chad Martin, PE, the Martin Pevzner team will relocate to the ISG Bloomington office. All staff will be integrated into ISG's multi-disciplinary firm of over 400 architects, engineers, planners, and other professionals, to continue serving the needs of their existing clients as well as ISG clients nationally.

"The Martin Pevzner team provides us added depth to scale our services with our clients to a greater extent, expand our reach, and grow our MEP team," said Andy Brandel, PE, ISG Senior Vice President and Bloomington office leader. "Growing from zero to over 100 in Minneapolis in less than seven years has created a significant talent base for ISG, providing more robust on-the-ground resources and industry insights for clients."

The acquisition provides increased capacity to ISG's MEP team and an enhanced presence in the Twin Cities metro. Bringing MEP mentorship and leadership to the firm, Martin Pevzner will reinforce ISG's expertise and expand the services available to existing and future clients.

"Joining ISG generates a breadth and depth of new opportunities and capabilities for our team and our clients. We are excited to be a part of this outstanding organization and to enhance ISG's building systems acumen and expertise in the Twin Cites metro, as well as the greater region," said Chad Martin, PE, Principal Mechanical Engineer with Martin Pevzner.

"ISG is attracting attention throughout the Twin Cities for our commitment to great and functional design. Coming together with Martin Pevzner compliments the strengths of both firms and will allow ISG to compete for more complex projects in the education, commercial, and housing markets. We look forward to having them join the team and push the boundaries of design to inspire and create community throughout the region," said ISG's Architecture Group Leader, Jeremy Wiesen, AIA.

ISG, a 100 percent ESOP firm, has a rich history, which extends over 49 years of building trusting relationships with clients, stakeholders, and the community. As a full-service architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm with 400+ professionals in offices throughout Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Dakota, ISG provides exceptional services, strategies, and guidance to a wide range of markets nationwide. ISG was named among the 100 fastest growing firms, best places to work for, and market excellence leader in the United States by Zweig Group, recognized as a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine, and has earned spots on numerous Top Workplace and project recognition lists. To learn more about ISG, visit ISGInc.com.

