Graco® Launches Its Most Versatile Stroller Yet – the New Modes™ Nest2Grow™ 4-in-1 Stroller

New Stroller Easily Adjusts from a Single to a Double with More Than 15 Ways to Ride

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graco, one of the world's most recognized and trusted baby gear companies with more than 60 years of innovation, announces the launch of the Modes Nest2Grow 4-in-1 Stroller and Travel System, a streamlined single stroller that effortlessly converts into a double stroller. Created to meet the needs of both first-time parents and growing families, the Modes Nest2Grow 4-in-1 Stroller embodies the brand's commitment to innovative product solutions by offering versatility, convenience, and style while on the go.

"At Graco, we understand that parenting is the most important job in the world, which is why we create quality baby gear that's easy to use and has both parents and kids in mind," said Laurel Hurd, Segment President, Learning & Development. "The Modes Nest2Grow 4-in-1 Stroller offers more than 15 ways to ride so parents can truly customize the strolling experience for themselves and their growing family."

Offering four modes of use, the Modes Nest2Grow toddler stroller can easily convert into an infant car seat carrier, infant carry cot or double stroller with the purchase of additional accessories. A few key features of the stroller include:

A unique Slide2Me™ height-adjustable seat allows for quick height adjustment, bringing a child closer and creating additional space for a second child with the purchase of a second seat

Reversible stroller seat can face parent or the world

The height of the stylish leatherette handle can also be adjusted, so parents are comfortable wherever they stroll

Convenient one-step, self-standing fold for simple storage

Removable parent cup holder and child's tray with cup holder

Multi-position reclining seat ensures baby's comfort

The Modes Nest2Grow 4-in-1 Stroller (MSRP: $349.99), Travel System (MSRP: $459.99), and accessories are now available for purchase online at gracobaby.com. The stroller, travel system and accessories will be available in-store at Target and online at Target, Amazon, Walmart and buybuyBABY in the coming months. Additionally, the Modes Nest2Grow DLX Travel System (MSRP: $499.99) will be available online and in-store exclusively at buybuyBABY in the coming months.

For more details on the Graco Modes Nest2Grow 4-in-1 Stroller, visit www.gracobaby.com and follow @graco on Instagram and Facebook . For proper product use, please refer to the safety instructions included on the packaging, product labels and manuals.

About Graco

Graco is one of the most recognized children's products brands that provides innovative and reliable solutions to help parents make smart choices while taking care of their little ones. For more than 60 years, Graco has built high quality products that parents can trust, including car seats, strollers, travel systems, swings, highchairs, playards and nursery care essentials. Graco is part of Newell Brands Inc., a leading global consumer products company, with its products available globally through a variety of retail partners.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Contigo, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

