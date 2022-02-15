GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Majority Investment in Tensentric

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNx360 Capital Partners ("GenNx360"), a New York City-based private equity firm investing in middle market business-to-business services and industrial companies, is pleased to announce its growth investment in Tensentric (the "Company").

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Tensentric provides outsourced design, engineering, prototyping and assembly services for leading Medical Technology, In-Vitro Diagnostic and Life Sciences companies. Since its founding in 2009, the Company has quickly established itself as a leading contract development partner, known for its differentiated team of engineers and experience working on the most cutting-edge development projects in the industry.

"We are very enthusiastic to welcome GenNx360 as our partner in what marks an important milestone in Tensentric's evolution. With their growth-focused mindset and track record of successfully scaling services platforms, GenNx360's partnership will help us serve our customers better as they look to expedite their product development initiatives," said Wade Lukianow, Tensentric's Co-Founder and CEO. "GenNx360 will undoubtedly help us continue to offer our clients the best-in-class solutions and execute on the next phase of our growth strategy," said Jeff Gentry, Tensentric's Co-Founder and COO.

Pratik Rajeevan, the GenNx360 Principal who led the transaction stated, "Wade and Jeff have built a multi-disciplinary, world-class team of engineers, that allows Tensentric to partner with highly innovative customers from early concept development and ideation, through detailed design, prototyping, and assembly for medical, IVD and life-science devices."

"Tensentric is Fund III's seventh platform and continues GenNx360's momentum in executing its proactive investment strategy in attractive end markets. We have been impressed with the engineering talent and the customer-centric culture at Tensentric and look forward to supporting the team in pursuing an exciting organic and inorganic growth strategy," said Ron Blaylock, GenNx360's Founder and Managing Partner.

About GenNx360 Capital Partners

GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring middle market business-to-business services and industrial companies. GenNx360 invests in companies with proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries, with the objective of implementing value-enhancing operational improvements to accelerate growth, deliver efficiencies and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include outsourced business services, industrial machinery and components, industrial services, automation & industrial technology, packaging products, equipment services, environmental services, and food ingredients/equipment/services. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City. www.gennx360.com

