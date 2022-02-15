Creative Concepts Introduces MASTERCHEF Cookware Collection

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global premier retail product manufacturer and distributor, Creative Concepts, in partnership with Endemol Shine North America, producers of the hit competition series MASTERCHEF, announced today the introduction of MASTERCHEF branded Cookware Sets: The CHAMPIONS' Collection.

Cook Like the Champions with Antimicrobial Non-Stick Cookware Infused with Silver Ion Fusion Guard Technology (PRNewswire)

With quality and integrity at its heart, the CHAMPIONS' Collection is ideal for every aspiring MASTERCHEF. The series' unique Silver Ion Fusion Guard Technology infuses each piece of cookware with silver ions, which have proven antimicrobial effectiveness. Whether a professional or home chef, the titanium reinforced non-stick coating provides long-lasting durability and stress-free functionality. All pots and pans deliver an enhanced PFOA-, PFOS- and PTFE-free cooking surface.

The MASTERCHEF CHAMPIONS' Collection Cookware is versatile and suitable for induction, gas, electric or halogen cooking, as well as oven-safe up to 400° F. The superior five-layer heavy gauge construction offers warp-free strength and even heating for all types of cuisines, while the solid riveted cast stainless steel handles with silicone ergonomic grips stay cool and soft to the touch for ultimate ease of use.

"We were inspired to bring the full MASTERCHEF experience that celebrates the passion and creativity of cooking to kitchens nationwide through innovative cookware crafted with utmost excellence and driven by family-first safety," said Sunny Tuli, Senior Vice President of Creative Concepts. "Our goal at Creative Concepts is to help impactful brands bring innovative products to market. This functional cookware will provide consumers with lasting protection and an easy, healthy and stress-free cooking experience."

"We are thrilled to partner with Creative Concepts for an innovative line of cookware sets infused with Silver Ion Fusion Guard Technology," said Scott Shillet, Vice President, Licensing, Endemol Shine North America. "With this collection of high-quality pots and pans, fans will feel like a true MASTERCHEF Champion in their own kitchens."

The CHAMPIONS' Collection comes paired with exclusive, easy-to-follow recipe cards crafted by finalists and winners from the hit culinary competition series. Now available on FusionGuardCook.com starting at $59.99, the collection is offered in the following sets in either orange or gray finishing:

5Pc Champions Fry & Steam Cook Set

5Pc Champions Fry Pan Set

10Pc Champions Pasta, Soup & Stew Pot Set

15Pc Champions Cookware Set

16Pc Champions Cookware Set

17Pc Champions Square Cookware Set

Expanded online and in-store retail availability is slated for Q1 and Q2 2022. For more information, visit us on Facebook or Instagram .

The multi-award winning, iconic cookery show MASTERCHEF created by Franc Roddam has been wowing audiences for more than 30 years. Crowned the most successful cookery Television Format by Guinness World Records, there have been 64 local versions to-date, more than 10,000 episodes and this year MASTERCHEF aired its 500th season worldwide. In the U.S., MASTERCHEF airs on FOX. Catch up on previous seasons of MASTERCHEF, on FOX's free streaming service, Tubi.

