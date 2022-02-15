The City of Erie Launches Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Assessment with Strategic Consulting Partners SCP Leads Stakeholders to Examine DEI in City Government Operations and Services

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Consulting Partners (SCP), a minority- and woman-owned business headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, will lead the City of Erie's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Assessment, City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember has announced. The 10-month project is a progression of the city's commitment to Build Opportunity, Restore Hope, and Transform Erie.

"This is an exciting day for our community and the future of the City of Erie ," says Mayor Joe Schember .

Launched on Thursday, February 10, at the Mayor's Weekly News Conference, Strategic Consulting Partners' DEI Assessment will examine the current culture within the City of Erie government and its services, provide analysis and assessment of existing policies, procedures, disparities, and matters of transparency and accountability. "If I accomplish only one thing as Mayor, I want to eliminate racism and prejudice in Erie," says Mayor Schember. "We want to ensure that we have diversity, equity, and inclusion built into all that we do in the city and celebrate our rich cultural diversity."

"Erie is a welcoming city and our goal with this DEI assessment process is to engage all stakeholders in a review of the city's policies, programs, and initiatives relevant to DEI," says Strategic Consulting Partners President and Founder Monica Gould, a nationally acclaimed management consulting and diversity training executive. "After our assessment, we will present actionable recommendations for policies, programs, and initiatives with metrics to foster a culture of diversity and inclusion in all city government operations."

Gould will lead the Strategic Consulting Partners team while working closely with Mayor Schember, City Council, the Advisory Councils, and city stakeholders.

"As an administration, we are taking our commitment to inclusion one step further by turning to the experts to ensure we approach DEI from a holistic vantage point," says Michael Outlaw, City of Erie Community Liaison, and project lead. "We have the utmost confidence that at the completion of this assessment with Strategic Consulting Partners, our city government will have policies and best practices to ensure that future generations will want to stay, work, and play in Erie."

To learn more about Strategic Consulting Partners and their DEI work, visit www.yourstrategicconsultant.com or follow SCP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT STRATEGIC CONSULTING PARTNERS

Strategic Consulting Partners (SCP), headquartered in central Pennsylvania, is an international management consulting firm providing leadership development, organizational development, and training and coaching for businesses, non-profits, and governments around the world. Founded in 1994, Strategic Consulting Partners prepares executives to lead highly motivated and efficient teams, as well as create a more inclusive and welcoming environment.

"Strategic planning, skills assessment, and custom training and education on diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility initiatives are critical drivers of success for growing companies. Building a strong workplace culture leads to a more engaged workforce, invites innovation, and positively impacts recruitment," says Monica Gould, president.



Strategic Consulting Partners' recent clients include UPMC Pittsburgh, PA State Police, PA Department of Corrections, PA Office of Administration, PA Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, Capitol Police, PA Office of Inspector General (OSIG), U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and Carlisle Construction Materials.

