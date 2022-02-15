Bluebird Botanicals Achieves Perfect 100% Score On cGMP Audits

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluebird Botanicals, a family-owned Certified B Corporation® and industry-leading manufacturer of high-quality CBD products, has today announced that it received perfect 100% scores on its most recent audits for current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). Eurofins Scientific, a world-leading testing laboratory, conducted the audits and verified Bluebird's compliance with the standards of 21 CFR 111 and 117 for food and dietary supplements.

Achieving a perfect 100% score is a testament to Bluebird's strict standards, which surpass most hemp manufacturers.

While a GMP inspection is not required by the FDA for hemp companies, Bluebird Botanicals has maintained its status since 2018 due to its ongoing commitment to quality and transparency. Additionally, achieving a perfect 100% score on both audits is a testament to the company's strict standards, which surpass most other hemp manufacturers and ingredient suppliers in the industry. For context, a score of only 70% is required to be compliant.

Brandon Beatty, the founder and CEO of Bluebird, said of the development: "From day one, we've remained dedicated to delivering CBD of the highest quality. Because of this industry's booming popularity, many companies have gotten away with unscrupulous business practices and unsafe products at the expense of the consumer. That's why we have worked so hard to ensure our customers have proof that our products are safe, clean, and made with integrity."

A GMP inspection includes a thorough review of quality systems, supplier management, the control of raw materials, documentation, calibration, and validation. Good manufacturing practices are designed to make safety paramount and ensure all of a manufacturer's processes are thoroughly documented.

About Bluebird Botanicals

Founded in 2012 by Brandon Beatty, Bluebird's vision has always been driven by the deepest respect for the hemp plant and the plethora of benefits it can provide to our global communities. Bluebird quickly became known as the company that cares and does things right. With an overarching focus on quality, they have grown into one of the largest hemp extract manufacturers and retailers in the world. After achieving their B Corp Certification™ and self-affirmed GRAS status, Bluebird is well-positioned to continue its exponential growth in this increasingly competitive market.

For more information on Bluebird Botanicals, please visit www.bluebirdbotanicals.com

