Arion and Cognite Partner to Advance the Digital Enablement of Engineering & Modifications Programs <span class="legendSpanClass">Focus will be on reliable digital twin solutions that optimize the ongoing management of industrial facilities</span>

HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arion , an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM) firm in the energy sector, today announced a strategic partnership with Cognite , a global industrial SaaS company that supports the full-scale digital transformation of asset-heavy industries, to provide reliable digital twin solutions that optimize the ongoing management of industrial facilities.

This partnership delivers a low cost digital transformation process that provides industrial organizations with assurance that their digital twin is optimized, with real-time representation of their industrial reality. Cognite Data Fusion ™, the leading open Industrial Data Operations platform, facilitates AI workflows and data flows between IT and OT systems, giving industrial facilities timely and accurate data. When combined with Arion's deep experience in facility design, this alliance will help reduce cost and labor that can be associated with digital twins.

"Arion is excited to partner with Cognite in providing cutting edge, long-term asset maintenance solutions for projects and programs with data handover that is sustainable and updatable, delivering lasting value to our clients", said Josh Menk, Delivery Systems and Innovations Manager for Arion. "By integrating Cognite Data Fusion into Arion's best-in-class engineering services, we are able to extend additional strategic value to our current and future clients."

Client benefits include:

Reduced engineering and design hours to deliver brownfield modification designs and work packs

Real-time access to information to de-risk modification projects

Easy access to historical vendor information including datasheets, flow sheets, and arrangement drawings to reduce time-cost of searching for data, as well reduce site visits for the engineering and design team

A framework for true remote engineering support to coordinate with onsite asset facility management

Long-term change control to ensure digital twins are maintained as facilities are updated

"We believe the strongest end-to-end solutions require collaboration. We are thrilled to collaborate with Arion to make data more accessible and meaningful for engineering and operations teams, and unlock additional value for the entire life cycle of operations," said Trygve Rønningen, Group COO & EVP Operations for Cognite North America.

About Arion

Learn more about Arion on our What We Do page. Visit us at www.arionblue.com , and follow us on LinkedIn.

Press Contact - Arion

Dovie Crouse, VP Corporate Services

dovie.crouse@arionblue.com

Press contact - Cognite

Michelle Holford, Global PR Lead

michelle.holford@cognite.com

