Alexis Networks, Inc. is the Sherlock Holmes of Anomaly Detection

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALEXIS ('Alexis Networks, Inc.'), https://alexisnetworks.com/, from Princeton – NJ has become synonymous with Anomaly Detection.

Meet the Sherlock Holmes of Anomaly Detection - ALEXIS.

When you turn on News or Netflix, we are all hearing about "the Anomaly of Anomalies". Customers are looking for anomaly detection solutions to solve their business problems, grow revenue, and subsequently EBITDA margin. Businesses are seeking new solutions at a time, when "remote" work from home has become the new norm, and the challenges are far greater than ever before when collaborating on data.

Customers are seeing that ALEXIS is easy-to-use, cost effective, and is powered by just one-click. Its predictive intelligence is superior in the market and provides actionable insights within a week. Essentially, factoring into account the five (5) Vs (volume, value, variety, velocity, and veracity) of data, data has grown so much during the pandemic that it has become increasingly challenging and practically impossible for companies to get actionable insights from the data in a timely manner that is of real value.

ALEXIS is helping customers with its innovative product to address these challenges. Today, ALEXIS products are used across Healthcare, BioTech / Pharma, Cyber Security and more. Here's how it all started for ALEXIS - bright minds from leading universities identified a major gap in the various technology solutions that are available to address omissions, errors, and fraud in data. ALEXIS R&D included development of new AI and ML tools, with a multi-year R&D collaboration with NYU Tandon School of Engineering, resulting in algorithmic innovations and the real brick solution – the ALEXIS One-Click Anomaly Detection program that is solving real-world Predictive Intelligence problems at the Speed of Business. Simpler. Faster. Higher Accuracy. These were the ideals it all started with, and ALEXIS' products and solutions are a clear byproduct of this.

ALEXIS product suite is strongly differentiated against the competition. The beauty of the innovation is that it has been made for business users and not technologists, attesting to the ease and simplicity of their product. It uses innovative unsupervised machine learning technology and requires minimum human intervention. Essentially, with their forward-thinking and futuristic outlook, the team at ALEXIS has packaged all the product features that would make a business user successful. One of the innovations that ALEXIS program includes is the ncDLP (No Code Data Lake Processor). The No Code DLP requires no coding and creates a data lake with longitudinal records for the purpose of machine learning algorithms.

The currently accepted norm is that developing and deploying AI / ML models is incredibly expensive and time consuming for businesses and rarely successful. ALEXIS customers have discovered that truly isn't the case. ALEXIS autonomous solutions are completely automated and are delighting the customers by taking ownership of anomaly detection from start to finish.

ALEXIS offers paid pilots that can offer actionable insights within one to three months. Customers do a trial run and see the results for themselves – events, patterns, observations, claims, customer churn, retention and so on. These happy customers then transition to annual contracts. ALEXIS continues to grow rapidly and is finding success and winning business ahead of other technology providers.

