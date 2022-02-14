Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Collegium.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating BioDelivery Sciences (NASDAQ: BDSI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Collegium.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/biodelivery-sciences-international-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges BioDelivery Sciences' financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet BioDelivery Sciences shareholders will receive only $5.60 per share, implying a fully diluted equity value of approximately $604 million The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for BioDelivery Sciences by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if BioDelivery Sciences accepts a superior bid. BioDelivery Sciences insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of BioDelivery Sciences' board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for BioDelivery Sciences.

If you own BioDelivery Sciences common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/biodelivery-sciences-international-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

