Invitation to presentation of 2021 year-end results

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a biotech company focused on the development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, will publish its report for the fourth quarter and year-end results 2021 on February 17. Investors, financial analysts, and media are invited to participate in a webcast and a following QnA session at 15:00 CET. The event will be hosted by CEO, Jakob Lindberg and members of Oncopeptides' Leadership team, and the presentation will be held in English.

Oncopeptides is a biotech company focused on research and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company uses its proprietary PDC platform to develop peptide-drug conjugated compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. The first drug coming from the PDC platform, Pepaxto® (INN melphalan flufenamide), also called melflufen was granted accelerated approval in the U.S., on February 26, 2021, in combination with dexamethasone, for treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior lines of therapy and whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and one CD38-directed monoclonal antibody. The Company voluntarily stopped marketing the drug in the U.S. on October 22, 2021. Oncopeptides is developing several new compounds based on the PDC platform. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

