Highway Education and Outcome Group partner to create access to Digital Marketing Careers for Under-Represented Communities

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highway Education Inc, a Boulder, CO-based digital marketing training B-corp, and Outcome Group Inc, an outcome-based education financing company, announce a partnership to provide income-indexed loans to Highway's students.

The Highway program is offered entirely online and takes just four months to complete. Highway students learn technical and business skills from recognized industry experts, including Highway's founder (and experienced entrepreneur) Toby Murdock. Students graduate with employer connections that prepare them to launch their new careers in a growing industry that is supportive of remote workers and has a considerable labor shortfall. Loans designed and administered by Outcome are a cost-effective option for students, including those overlooked by traditional credit providers, and include critical consumer protections for Highway graduates.

Outcome financed Highway's 2021 cohort - with stellar results. The diverse cohort consisted of students from Mississippi, California, and places in between. Highway's extraordinary team placed 100% of the program's graduates in jobs with an average starting salary exceeding $61,000.

"The pandemic has exposed critical weak points in the current higher education system relative to cost, time to completion, and long-term value. Highway understands that students expect tuition to align with value and enter the job market quickly with relevant skills; partnering with Outcome to provide income-contingent financing speaks to that mission. Outcome is extremely fortunate to be Highway's partner in this endeavor," said Jim Courtland, CEO of Outcome.

"Digital labor markets can't generate sufficient talent supply, and so little progress is being made to improve inclusion in a field that could benefit greatly from new perspectives. Highway is ready to lead the discussion by engaging in innovative partnerships with companies like Outcome," said Toby Murdock, CEO of Highway Education.

Highway's next cohort is slated to start in March 2022. "We believe our partnership with Outcome Group will lead to our largest and most diverse class yet," said Mr. Murdock.

