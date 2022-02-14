Curemark Announces the Promotion of Chiwon Yang to Vice President of Manufacturing Sciences and Technology

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curemark announced today the promotion of Chiwon Yang to Vice President of Manufacturing Sciences and Technology, effective immediately.

Previously, he served as Senior Director, Quality and was responsible for implementing the firm's Quality Management System in support of commercialization of biological products in accordance with ICH and 21 CFR guidance. In his new position, Mr. Yang will oversee the company's overall commercial packaging and manufacturing processes.

Curemark CEO Dr. Joan Fallon said, "Chiwon has been an indispensable part of Curemark's growth since he joined us in 2015. His work in maintaining our vendor management program and overseeing quality in all facets of the company has helped us reach a critical stage in our work as the company scales up manufacturing to prepare for commercial production."

Mr. Yang stated, "I'm truly grateful to Dr. Fallon for the promotion and the trust she's placed in me. Making a contribution to a company with this kind of breakthrough technology has been one of the highlights of my career and I'm looking forward to continuing on this path."

ABOUT CUREMARK

Curemark, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of neurological disorders. Curemark's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage programs for the treatment of autism, schizophrenia and Parkinson's disease, ADHD and addiction. For additional information, please visit our website at http://www.curemark.com or follow @Curemark on Twitter.

SAFE HARBOR

This press release includes both historical facts and forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "predict," "potential," the negative of such words, variations of such words and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties inherent in (i) research and development, (ii) the building of Curemark, LLC's patent portfolio and protection of its intellectual property, (iii) the conduct of clinical trials, (iv) obtaining the requisite approval of regulatory authorities to market and sell Curemark LLC's product candidates, (v) decisions by regulatory authorities regarding labeling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Curemark LLC's product candidates, and (vi) competitive developments. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on Curemark, LLC's current expectations of future events and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as may be required by law, Curemark, LLC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in Curemark, LLC's expectations or any change in information, events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

