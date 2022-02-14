CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Sleep Number Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 14, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Sleep Number Corporation ("Sleep Number") (NASDAQ: SNBR) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 18, 2021 and July 20, 2021.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Sleep Number, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Sleep Number includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Sleep Number had suffered a severe disruption in its supply chain for foam as a result of Winter Storm Uri; (b) Sleep Number did not have in place the supply chain flexibility, redundancies and fail-safes, as had been represented to investors, sufficient to offset the foam supply disruption caused by Winter Storm Uri; (c) because foam was a necessary component for Sleep Number's production of its primary mattress products, Sleep Number's ability to timely fulfill customer orders had been materially impaired; (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, Sleep Number was unable to meet surging customer demand for the Company's products; and (e) as a result of (a)-(d) above, Sleep Number had been forced to delay mattress shipments to end consumers, pushing millions of dollars' worth of sales into subsequent quarters and negatively impacting the Company's financial results.

DEADLINE: February 14, 2022

Aggrieved Sleep Number investors only have until February 14, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

