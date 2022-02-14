Apricus Health Expands to Three New Cities in Texas Move Broadens Access to Quality Primary Care for Area Seniors in Houston, Austin and Dallas/Fort Worth

PHOENIX, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apricus Health, an innovative technology-enabled healthcare company, has expanded to three new Texas cities—Houston, Austin and Dallas/Fort Worth.

Physician led and founded Apricus Health continues its expansion in Texas, broadening its services and value-based care model to address the rising need for healthcare in the Texas senior population, including a high demand for primary care. Apricus Health manages the care of more than 40,000 lives within its value-based model, empowering independent providers to bring quality care to all ages in Arizona, Texas and Florida.

In addition to expanding its physical locations, Apricus will also provide access to its 24/7 telehealth platform. This approach is part of Apricus Health's innovative "care your way" model, providing quality, convenient healthcare on demand.

"Quality primary care is the first step to a long, healthy life," said Dr. Kishlay Anand, President of Apricus Health. "Seniors in the Houston, Austin and Dallas/Fort Worth areas will feel an immediate difference in the way their health is handled as Apricus Health expands, providing one-on-one relationships with primary care providers and a robust 24/7 telehealth platform to remove barriers of care."

By 2030, 20 percent of the United States population will be 65 or older. The management of chronic healthcare issues that concern seniors such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, Alzheimer's and osteoarthritis will become a larger concern for patients and their families.

In Texas, there are 54 primary care doctors per every 100,000 people, as compared to the national average of 76 primary care doctors per every 100,000 people, according to Texas Health Resources.

Apricus Health's growing network of more than 1,500 physicians works with senior-focused health plans to simplify the healthcare journey, including Medicare. Apricus Health is one of only 53 entities in the United States to be selected by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid to participate as a Direct Contracting Entity (DCE), which allows the company to provide benefit enhancements for Medicare fee-for-service. As a DCE, beneficiaries of the program keep the protections of Original Medicare.

For more information Apricus Health and to stay updated about the Houston, Austin and Dallas/Fort Worth expansion, visit www.apricushealth.com or follow Apricus Health on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

View original content:

SOURCE Apricus Health