Orgain Partners With Tamera Mowry-Housley To Celebrate "That Orgain Feeling" With the Launch of a Clean Nutrition Bundle

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orgain, the leader in high-quality, delicious-tasting clean nutrition is partnering with Emmy-winning host, actress and producer Tamera Mowry-Housley to inspire fans to feel their best through the power of clean nutrition. To celebrate the partnership, Orgain today launched a new "That Orgain Feeling" bundle created by Tamera that features her hand-picked favorites and signature smoothie bowl recipe. This Tamera-exclusive bundle is available for purchase at Orgain.com/Tamera for a limited time, now through March 12. Tamera's picks include:

Available for a limited time, the “That Orgain Feeling” bundle created by Tamera features the multihyphenate’s favorite Orgain products (PRNewswire)

Organic Protein™ + Oatmilk Plant-Based Protein Powder in Chocolate : Orgain's newest, creamiest (and dreamiest) two-in-one plant protein with oatmilk* is the first of its kind, with 20 grams of protein to power up your smoothie!

Grass-Fed, Pasture-Raised Collagen Peptides: This "All Systems Glow" formula is great for both men and women and offers 10 grams of collagen per serving to help you feel, move and look your best. It's flavor-free and mixes easily into any hot or cold beverage or breakfast food (like overnight oats!).

Organic Plant-Based Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix, Keto-Friendly: Keto-friendly and gluten-free with 10 grams of organic plant-based protein, only 5 grams of net carbs and just 1 gram of sugar, this delicious and nutritious breakfast will satisfy your and your family's hunger in the morning or at night (we won't judge!).

* Made with oatmilk powder

"As a working mom, Tamera truly embodies the spirit behind 'That Orgain Feeling,' which is why we're thrilled to partner together to inspire fans to get that 'on your A-game' feeling every day with the help of Orgain clean nutrition," Dr. Andrew Abraham, founder and CEO of Orgain, said. "Tamera does a great job balancing her career and family and understands the importance of feeling healthy and fueling your body the right way. She is a fantastic Orgain ambassador (Orgainiac), and we are excited to work together to transform the way people think about health and wellness, which is more about how you feel [than] how you look."

"From years spent in the entertainment industry, I've felt the pressure [to look] like society's version of 'healthy', and I've learned so much about what wellness truly means," Mowry-Housley added. "Today, my health priorities consist of having energy, feeling good and being present, which all play a role in my goal of being my best self, wife, mother and friend. At the end of the day, what we all deserve to feel is vibrant, and Orgain allows you to do just that!"

The partnership is an extension of the brand's first national campaign, "That Orgain Feeling," which brings to light how clean nutrition can help you feel better, which leads to positive outcomes and invites more triumphant, do-anything feelings of accomplishment and joy. While many health and wellness goals are meant to improve one's outside appearance, getting healthy isn't just about external results. "That Orgain Feeling" is the feeling you get from clean nutrition, when you're firing on all cylinders and feeling like you can take on the world and whatever it throws your way. Why would you leave that feeling to chance when how you feel is everything?

Orgain offers a portfolio of more than 30 items, including the No. 1 bestselling plant-based and organic protein powder, protein shake and nutritional shake in the United States, among other products. Available in more than 20 flavors, there is something for everyone, including products specially formulated for kids and athletes. For more information, please visit Orgain.com, and capture that Orgain feeling by following @DrinkOrgain on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Orgain:

Orgain was created by Dr. Andrew Abraham, who used organic nutrition to save his own life during a battle with cancer at a young age, and now it's made to serve the diverse needs of millions more. Orgain's primary purpose is to make delicious clean and organic nutritional products to help people lead healthy, vibrant lives. Orgain products include meal replacement shakes, protein powders and snack bars for adults and kids using only the highest-quality ingredients, never at the cost of taste and texture. Most Orgain products are Certified Organic and all are soy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO and free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. To learn more about Orgain, and Dr. Abraham's fascinating story and purpose, or to shop products and browse recipes, visit Orgain.com.

Media Contact:

Paige Glenn

paige.glenn@drinkorgain.com

Francisco Aguirre

Francisco.Aguirre@mullenlowe.com

Orgain Partners With Tamera Mowry-Housley To Celebrate “That Orgain Feeling” With the Launch of a Clean Nutrition Bundle (PRNewswire)

Orgain (PRNewsfoto/Orgain) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Orgain